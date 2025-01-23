American Liver Foundation and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and Veteran Health Administration Partner to help Veterans at risk or living with Liver Disease

FAIRFIELD, N.J. , Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Liver Foundation (ALF) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Veteran Health Administration (VHA) are excited to announce a partnership to help Veterans who are either at risk or living with liver disease. It's estimated that roughly 100,000 Veterans with cirrhosis receive care in the VA every year and over 2,000 of these Veterans are diagnosed annually with liver cancer. This partnership aims to increase awareness of liver health through a dedicated Veterans resource page on the ALF website and providing VA health care providers with the resources needed to offer Veterans and their caregivers support, plus much more. Advanced liver disease is preventable, and survival is prolonged by decades with early detection and treatment.

"Everyone deserves optimal liver health, particularly Veterans who risk their lives to serve around the world to protect and defend the United States, its citizens and interest worldwide," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO of the American Liver Foundation. "This exciting partnership with VA and VHA represents an opportunity to increase access to quality health care services, provide educational resources and programming for Veterans as well as enhance overall support to Veterans and their caregivers."

Through this partnership, ALF will also create a Veterans channel/playlist on YouTube, distribute educational materials to inform Veterans and increase their engagement in their own liver health and liver disease care as well as share ALF programming such as Think Liver Think Life, World Liver Day, World Hepatitis Day, Liver Cancer Awareness Month and other liver health educational events, special awareness months, and resources. ALF will ensure that Veterans receive quality health care resources that improve their quality of life, particularly for those Veterans at risk for or living with liver disease (e.g. viral hepatitis, liver cancer, rare liver conditions).

"We're thrilled to enter this partnership with ALF that will enhance the quality of health care and support provided to Veterans," said Dr. Tamar Taddei, Chief of Gastroenterology at VA Connecticut Healthcare System, Professor of Medicine (Digestive Diseases) and Vice Chief of Faculty Development at Yale School of Medicine. "The VA has had tremendous success in treating hepatitis C, but many Veterans who harbored this virus for decades until treatment also struggle with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) from excess weight, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia. Therefore, it's vitally important and included in VHA's policy to develop and maintain responsible and productive partnerships with non-governmental organizations. These partnerships help build capacity and create platforms for sharing resources across many social determinants of health (SDOH) to better serve Veterans, their families, caregivers, survivors, and other beneficiaries."

Both VHA and ALF have shared goals to support Veterans diagnosed or undiagnosed with liver disease by raising awareness and empowering Veterans to live healthier lives through education, early diagnosis, and referrals for appropriate treatment. Veterans with risk factors for MASLD who are identified in the early stages of liver disease, when it is reversible, can achieve optimal liver health with improved health care support. Together, we seek to ensure equitable access to information, support, care, and other services for all Veterans, particularly those from under-represented or underserved communities or groups.

"Through this partnership with ALF, we'll be able to better educate – and ultimately care for — Veterans who have liver disease or are at risk of liver disease," said Director of VA's National Liver Disease Program, Dr. Timothy Morgan. "We look forward to working with ALF to help the more than 4 million Veterans with risk factors for liver disease."

To learn more about ALF research, resources and programs, please visit www.liverfoundation.org and for more information about VHA, go to www.va.gov/health. Join our mailing list to receive updates on ALF initiatives: https://liverfoundation.org/join-our-mail-list/

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

About the Veteran Health Administration :

Educating Veterans is a critical step toward preventing and improving care for liver disease. Current data suggests that more than 30% of Veterans receiving VA care have risk factors of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease), and VA is determined to provide these Veterans with the world-class health care that they have earned and deserve. For more information visit www.va.gov/health.

