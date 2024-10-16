American Lung Association Invests $22 Million in Lung Health Research

Organization funds 139 projects, continues legacy of leadership in lung health research

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association Research Institute announced a $22 million research investment in the past year, making it one of the largest programs in the country focused on lung health. The Lung Association funded 139 research grants, including the Airways Clinical Research Centers (ACRC), and strategic research partnerships focused on finding ways to identify, treat and cure lung disease.

"The newly funded projects, spanning from asthma and COPD research to lung cancer and respiratory viruses, are a vital part of the Lung Association's mission to save lives by improving lung health. Over the past 120 years, the Lung Association has been at the forefront of improving lung health and has contributed to major public health achievements such as the fight against tuberculosis, advancements in lung cancer treatments, and research on respiratory viruses like COVID-19," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "We are proud to increase our research investment to $22 million to help us identify, treat, and ultimately cure lung diseases that affect millions of people across the country."

"Our research investments are also guided by the belief that everyone deserves to breathe healthy air," Wimmer added. "From tackling lung cancer to exploring the health impacts of indoor air, these grants represent a broad commitment to improving lung health and finding solutions for those most affected by lung diseases."

This year, awards were given different categories addressing many aspects of lung disease; American Lung Association/AAAAI Allergic Respiratory Diseases Award, American Lung Association/ATS/CHEST Foundation Respiratory Health Equity Research Award, Catalyst Award, Emerging Respiratory Diseases (formerly, COVID-19 Respiratory Virus Research Award), Public Health & Public Policy Research Award, Hastings Innovation Award for Interstitial Lung Disease, Dalsemer Interstitial Lung Disease Award, Innovation Award, and the Lung Cancer Discovery Award. Research projects funded by the Lung Association are carefully selected through rigorous scientific peer review and awardees represent the investigation of a wide range of complex issues.

Three recent grantees include:

Public Policy and Public Health Award - James Krings, MD, Washington University of St. Louis School of Medicine. Dr. Krings' study titled "Dissemination of a cost-analysis of guideline-recommended Single Maintenance and Reliever Therapy (SMART) for asthma" is working to increase Medicaid payor awareness of a single asthma inhaler treatment called SMART, which combines a long-term anti-inflammatory medicine and quick-relief medicine and reduces risk of asthma flare-ups by about 30% compared to two separate inhalers. This research hopes to improve outcomes for asthma patients by making a more convenient and effective treatment.

Emerging Respiratory Pathogen Award – Sergejs Berdnikovs, PhD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Berdnikovs' study titled "Airway metabolic dysfunction and severe respiratory viral infections" is working to better understand the link between metabolic diseases and viral infections. People with diabetes and obesity are at a significantly higher risk for severe viral infections, including serious complications from COVID-19. The findings from this study could improve be used to develop prevention strategies or treatment to protect people with diabetes and obesity from viral disease.

Lung Cancer Discovery Award – Milica Momcilovic, MD, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Momcilovic's study titled "Estrogen-GPCR signaling axis drives resistance to targeted therapy" is working to determine how an experimental drug called TAK228, inhibits tumor growth in lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC), a subtype of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, in combination with other drugs. This research is especially important for females as previous studies have shown that there is an estrogen-related link to this type of cancer.

The Lung Association's Research Institute includes the Awards and Grants program, and also our Airways Clinical Research Network, the nation's largest not-for-profit network of clinical research centers dedicated to asthma and COPD treatment research. The Lung Association is currently accepting applications for its 2025-2026 research awards and grants cycle. For more information about the active research funding opportunities, visit Lung.org/awards.

For more information about the new grant awardees and the entire American Lung Association Research Team, visit Lung.org/research-team.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

This year, the American Lung Association is celebrating 120 years! Join us in our journey to champion lung health and help us celebrate 120 Years of Impact. Donate today at Lung.org/donate.

