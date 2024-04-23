American Management Association Releases Research on the Effects Hybrid Work Has on Career Advancement

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Management Association (AMA), a world leader in professional development, surveyed 1,000 US knowledge workers to better recognize the impact remote and hybrid work can have on employee development, advancement and overall success.

The rapid increase in hybrid work is a direct result of the pandemic, and it appears the trend is here to stay for the foreseeable future. When lockdowns in major cities forced many businesses to rethink work environments on short notice, it meant massive numbers of leaders and their employees were in a situation they may not have been prepared or trained for.

The AMA survey revealed there are critical differences between how men and women perceive office-based work, especially men who are early in their careers. The responses indicated 52% of men aged 25 to 34 who are in the office at least four days a week believe it is helpful to their careers, and improved their ability to be coached and developed. In comparison, only 30% of women saw the same advantages.

Compared to women, men aged 35 to 44 said working from the office provided significantly greater visibility to senior leaders (50% vs. 37%) and enhanced job satisfaction (40% vs. 27%). So while 73% of respondents reported that hybrid work enhanced their quality of life and 70% said it improved job satisfaction—it is also impacting critical aspects of opportunities related to career mobility.

According to AMA President & Chief Executive Officer Manny Avramidis, "Managers and leaders need to ensure their organization's employees—regardless of gender and workplace environments—are being developed, coached and given opportunities for advancement equitably."

Teamwork is also an important consideration. Approximately half (51%) of respondents who work remotely at least one weekday said remote work hinders rapport building. The proportion jumped to two-thirds (67%) for those who go to an office daily.

Both collaboration and rapport in the workplace have changed dramatically since the pandemic, and they are integral to high-performing, competitive organizations. That means workers must have both traditional team-building skills and the self-direction to effectively collaborate with colleagues when not co-located.

The report also maintains that it is in the best interest of both organizations and employees to recognize and make sure all workers have equal access to equitable training and mentoring opportunities regardless of workplace formats—whether remote, hybrid, or in the office.

