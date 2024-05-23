American Marketing Association Recognizes Preferred Employers Insurance, A Berkley Company at the 2024 Sandie Awards

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was recognized by the American Marketing Association's "Sandie Awards" – San Diego Chapter on May 2, 2024.

Preferred was honored with a "Silver Award" in the category of "Company Branding" specifically recognizing the identity refresh of their company's 25-year-old insurance legacy brand.

Marc Beaulieu, Senior Vice President at Preferred Employers Insurance, said, "As a San Diego-based company, we appreciate this recognition from our local marketing community as it further communicates our mission to be the preferred workers' compensation insurance solution for California employers."

Preferred's Creative Marketing Director, Kayla 'KC' Bonsall, was also recognized as a finalist for the Sandies inaugural Marketer of the Year award, celebrating an individual San Diego marketer who, through their contributions of outstanding ideas, concepts, campaigns, and overall marketing leadership, served as an inspiration for all marketers and a shining example of the very best of marketing professionalism and accomplishment in the past year.

The full list of 2024 Sandie Award winners can be found here: https://sandieawards.org/

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company

Founded in 1998, Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company is renowned for its expertise in workers compensation insurance and operational focus exclusively on the state of California. Preferred delivers the gold standard of medical care for injured employees, led by clinical nurses and the company's directly contracted physicians throughout California. https://www.peiwc.com.

Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

About the American Marketing Association

The San Diego chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA San Diego) is a professional organization that is committed to developing powerhouse marketers within the San Diego business community. AMA San Diego provides education, networking, information, resources, and valuable connections in a fun and approachable environment where personal development goals can be achieved. For more information, please visit https://www.sdama.org/.

