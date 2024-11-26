American Masters of Taste Once Again Honors Eggland's Best with Gold Medal Seal for Superior Taste

Prestigious award highlights the exceptional flavor and quality of the brand's egg selection

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 22nd consecutive year, Chefs In America has awarded Eggland's Best Classic, Organic, Cage Free, Hard-Cooked, Liquid, Pasture Raised and Free Range eggs the prestigious "American Masters of Taste SUPERIOR TASTE" Gold Medal Seal! This recognition underscores Eggland's Best ongoing commitment to delivering superior flavor and quality through its shell eggs, supported by the brand's proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed. Additionally, Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets and Breakfast Bowls were honored for their exceptional taste for the second year in a row.

Chefs In America, the nation's oldest and most prestigious culinary endorsement organization, leads the American Masters of Taste program—a network of elite corporate and high-volume chefs. Each year, only one brand per category earns the esteemed "American Masters of Taste" Gold Medal Seal, representing a hallmark of superior quality and taste.

"Our team is proud to once again recognize Eggland's Best for its exceptional quality and superior taste," said Christina Washington, VP of Endorsements for Chefs In America. "Eggland's Best continues to set new standards with its shell eggs and other product innovations, which remain a staple of exceptional flavor and nutrition."

Eggland's Best newer innovations like its Frozen Omelets and Breakfast Bowls continue to receive accolades for offering the same superior taste and quality as the brand's shell egg products, as they provide convenient options for consumers seeking a nutritious and easy meal.

"We are honored to once again receive the Gold Medal Seal for Superior Taste from the American Masters of Taste," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "This continued recognition reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional taste and nutrition in all of our products, especially our shell eggs, which have been a cornerstone of our brand for decades."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition in Eggland's Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com

About Chefs In America

For over 30 years, consumers have relied on the American Masters of Taste Gold Medal Seal to lead them to America's SUPERIOR TASTING food & beverage products. Marketing & sales professionals utilize the Gold Medal Endorsement as a strategic tool to create heightened brand awareness and a unique selling point for award winning products. Chefs In America draws from a nationwide network of professional chefs to conduct year-round triple blind taste tests on a myriad of foodservice and retail grocery products. Culinary equipment and small wares are judged for overall quality and may receive a Superior Quality Gold Medal.

