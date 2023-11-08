American National Selects iPipeline's e-App Tool to Improve Agency, Agent, and Customer Experience

EXTON, Pa. and GALVESTON, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announces that American National has launched iGO®, the technology company's digital e-App solution within its end-to-end ecosystem, to enable the insurance carrier to streamline its distribution and further improve the ease of doing business for insurance agents and brokerage general agencies (BGAs). Supporting multiple product lines, iGO has been successfully adopted by dozens of insurance carriers, hundreds of distributors, and tens of thousands of agents.

American National

iPipeline's iGO – one of the industry's leading e-Application tools – will help American National to strengthen its long-term plan for continued growth and expansion within the BGAs market as it strives to build one of the most successful insurance companies in the U.S.

With iPipeline's iGO e-App solution, you can:

Complete an online e-Application, including e-signature – in person with your client or remotely

in person with your client or remotely Ensure the proper and most current applications and forms are used through iGO's standardized, rule-based platform

through iGO's standardized, rule-based platform Simplify the process for completing forms through its automated data gathering

for completing forms through its automated data gathering Ensure that applications are "in good order" while eliminating those that are NiGO (not in good order)

while eliminating those that are NiGO (not in good order) Reduce cycle times and increase placement ratios

and increase placement ratios And accelerate the overall application process

"For more than a century, American National has developed an outstanding reputation for helping millions of Americans to secure the financial futures of their families. We are honored to partner with them to create an easy, efficient, and end-to-end digital experience for their agents, BGAs, and customers," said Bill Hunter, Senior Vice President of Sales for iPipeline. "iPipeline has a proven track record of empowering life insurance organizations to grow and thrive. Through this partnership, we can help American National bring peace of mind to even more people in the communities they serve."

"At American National, we are dedicated to serving our distributors and BGAs," said Traie Franklin, Vice President of Marketing Operations at American National. "Through the collaboration with iPipeline, we believe we can further streamline our business processes and create a much better experience for them."

To learn more about how iPipeline can simplify business processes and experiences for insurance agents, BGAs, and customers, please visit: https://ipipeline.com/solutions/lifeannuities/

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry's largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows – from quote to commission – with seamless integration. The company's vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry.

Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has helped protect more than 49 million people, and today is trusted around the world by more than 100 insurance carriers, and providers, and more than 2,500 broker-dealers, financial institutions, Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Managing General Agents (MGAs). Connected to more than 500,000 agents and advisers/advisors, the company collected more than $33 billion in premium in life insurance and $55 billion in annuities in 2022. iPipeline operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP) , a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 1000® indices. For more information, please visit ipipeline.com/ and select your country of origin.

About American National

American National is the brand name for the direct and indirect insurance company subsidiaries and affiliates of American National Group, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. American National Insurance Company, Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905 and is licensed in all states except New York. American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property and Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri. This company serves 38 states, not including New York. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, in 2001 American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in Glenmont, New York.

American National offers a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products, and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. In New York, business is conducted by New York licensed affiliates. Each company has financial responsibility for its own products and services. For more information, please visit www.AmericanNational.com.

