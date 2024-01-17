iPipeline Announces Registration for Connections 2024 is Now Open: New Location, New Dates, One Awesome Conference

Secure Your Spot Now for iPipeline's Premier Annual Event on May 15-17 in Orlando, Featuring Opening Reception at SeaWorld and Keynote by Daymond John

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® is excited to share that registration for its Connections 2024 conference is now open. The company continues its long-standing tradition of hosting an engaging and memorable three-day event filled with industry-leading content, inspirational speakers, a world-class keynote, and an opening reception like no other – and in a new location and on new dates this year.

Connections 2024 will be held May 15-17, 2024, at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, FL. Registration is now open and attendees may register here.

During the conference, iPipeline attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of those in the life insurance, annuities, and wealth industries, including insurance carriers, distributors, financial institutions, brokerage general agencies (BGAs), and broker-dealers as well as partners and industry experts. The agenda also includes iPipeline's Eighth Annual Women's Luncheon and various technology demonstrations conducted by the innovation experts from iPipeline and its partners.

A few of the highlights of Connections 2024 will include:

An inspiring world-class keynote address by Daymond John , Founder, President, and CEO of FUBU, and investor in ABC's popular show, Shark Tank.

Founder, President, and CEO of FUBU, and investor in ABC's popular show, Shark Tank. An event led by high-energy, interactive emcee Meggie Palmer , Founder of PepTalkHer, and a speaker and journalist.

Founder of PepTalkHer, and a speaker and journalist. An opening reception — like never before — held at SeaWorld, where attendees can ride the new rollercoaster, "Pipeline: The Surf Coaster."

— — where attendees can ride the new rollercoaster, "Pipeline: The Surf Coaster." More than 50 industry-leading educational sessions to help you drive your business forward and set you up for success, including sessions on:

to help you drive your business forward and set you up for success, including sessions on: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Our Industry - What's Next: We'll look into the hot topic of AI and discuss how the future and how the industry can best leverage AI (matched with data analytics) to individualize the consumer and agent experience. We'll highlight ethics and the big questions surrounding AI.

We'll look into the hot topic of AI and discuss how the future and how the industry can best leverage AI (matched with data analytics) to individualize the consumer and agent experience. We'll highlight ethics and the big questions surrounding AI.

Wealth Tech Trends: Learn about the latest trends and explore how firms are using AI, generative AI, and no-code platforms. We'll highlight industry consolidation, expansion, change, and more.

Learn about the latest trends and explore how firms are using AI, generative AI, and no-code platforms. We'll highlight industry consolidation, expansion, change, and more.

Innovation Corner – the Latest Developments from iPipeline: Discover the latest innovations from iPipeline, and how we are planning for the future.

"We're extremely excited to take Connections to the next level. We've designed this year's event to spark your curiosity and empower you to discover what's possible – leaving you with the tools, insights, and perspectives that will help you drive your business forward," said Pat O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of iPipeline. "Our team is busy working behind the scenes to create an unforgettable industry conference where our customers can learn from inspirational speakers, hear from an amazing world-class keynote by Daymond John, build upon new and existing relationships – and leave motivated and equipped with the key information needed to innovate, grow the business, and be set up for success."

Attendees will also be able to:

Join hundreds of their peers and partners to explore—together—how to leverage emerging technologies, data, and innovations to best grow and sustain their businesses

to explore—together—how to leverage emerging technologies, data, and innovations to best grow and sustain their businesses Gain access to hundreds of carriers, BGAs, financial institutions, broker-dealers, fund companies, exhibitors, and industry partners

to hundreds of carriers, BGAs, financial institutions, broker-dealers, fund companies, exhibitors, and industry partners And enjoy numerous networking opportunities with industry peers, partners, and iPipeline experts.

iPipeline held its first industry in-person event for its technology users in 1998 in Dallas, TX and has continually upgraded the conference every year since.

Additional Information:

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry's largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows – from quote to commission – with seamless integration. The company's vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry.

Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has helped protect more than 49 million people, and today is trusted around the world by more than 100 insurance carriers, and providers, and more than 2,500 broker-dealers, financial institutions, Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Managing General Agents (MGAs). Connected to more than 500,000 agents and advisers/advisors, the company collected more than $33 billion in premium in life insurance and $55 billion in annuities in 2022. iPipeline operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500®, and Fortune 1000®. For more information, please visit www.ipipeline.com and select your country of origin.

