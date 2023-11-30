AuguStar Life(SM) Selects iPipeline® to Help Strengthen its Digital Transformation Journey and Improve the Agent Experience

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announces a partnership which will help AuguStarSM Life to accelerate and strengthen its digital transformation with innovative solutions from iPipeline that are designed to improve the agent experience.

These solutions will automate and simplify the application process while providing agents with instant quotes and illustrations, all to increase speed and efficiency, helping AuguStar Life expand its third-party distribution footprint.

Effective immediately, AuguStar Life's top-tier product, Virtus IUL II, is now available on the iPipeline solutions below (AuguStar Life's indexed whole life product will follow shortly):

iGO ® , one of the industry's leading intelligent digital e-Application solutions that can be accessed on any device, at any time, and from anywhere, making the application process faster, more efficient, and ensures 100 percent of e-Apps are "in good order."

iSolve®, iPipeline's one-stop illustration solution that provides access to illustrations across multiple scenarios and provides product comparisons, as well as personalized, customizable, and compliant illustrations.

This partnership supports AuguStar Life's strategic commitment and recent expansion into the brokerage channel. AuguStar Life is a Constellation Insurance Inc. company.

"Both iPipeline and AuguStar Life have a strong heritage and each is well respected in the industry. We both share the same goal, which is to help financial professionals in their quest to secure a financial future for more people," said Bill Hunter, Senior Vice President of Sales for iPipeline. "This opportunity will enable us to expand our portfolio of solutions within the industry. We are thrilled that AuguStar Life chose us as their trusted partner – and we're looking forward to helping them expand and grow in the brokerage space."

"As a premier end-to-end solution for our brokerage partners, the iPipeline platform is one we've had our sights on since launching into the independent brokerage channels with our top-tier accumulation-based IUL, Virtus IUL II," added Therese Rothenberger, Vice President and Co-Chief Distribution and Sales Officer, IMO at AuguStar Life. "We're excited about this partnership and where it will help to take us. Our enhanced brand is about being more approachable and easier to do business with, and this is a giant step in that direction. Agents will now have the technology and tools they want, connecting them seamlessly to our high-quality life insurance products so that they can quickly and easily connect with their clients--and grow their business."

To learn more about how iPipeline can simplify business processes and experiences for insurance agents, BGAs, and customers, please visit its redesigned and enhanced website: https://ipipeline.com/solutions/lifeannuities/.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry's largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows – from quote to commission – with seamless integration. The company's vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry.

Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has helped protect more than 49 million people, and today is trusted around the world by more than 100 insurance carriers, and providers, and more than 2,500 broker-dealers, financial institutions, Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Managing General Agents (MGAs). Connected to more than 500,000 agents and advisers/advisors, the company collected more than $33 billion in premium in life insurance and $55 billion in annuities in 2022. iPipeline operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 1000® indices. For more information, please visit ipipeline.com/ and select your country of origin.

