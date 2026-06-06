From Bystanders to Heart Savers: MedStar Health CPR Training Event Puts Power to Save Lives in Community's Hands

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Health marked CPR & AED Awareness Week with its third annual training event held at Montgomery Blair High School. Nearly 100 attendees learned bystander CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) skills from a team of CPR-certified instructors at no cost.

A new MedStar Health survey found only half of adults (52%) are confident in performing CPR. More than three-quarters were unaware that using only chest compressions is an effective way to perform CPR.

Nearly 100 people attended the third annual hands-only CPR and AED training event designed to empower everyone to step up to help save lives.

If performed immediately, bystander CPR can double, or even triple, a person's chance of survival from sudden cardiac arrest.

"CPR is extremely effective when administered quickly and correctly," said MedStar Health Cardiologist Dr. Minhal Makshood. "Trainings like this one are critical to helping improve survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest. The life someone is most likely to save is that of a loved one."

MedStar Health hosted the event in collaboration with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service (MCFRS), Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), American Heart Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Theta Omega Omega Chapter, and RQI Partners.

Attendees spent a portion of their day learning and practicing proper bystander CPR and AED technique alongside physicians, nurses, first responders, and athletic trainers from the community.

"Our partnership with MedStar Health is extremely important to helping train as many Montgomery County residents as possible," said Lt. Irvin Smith, community action coordinator for MCFRS. "We want our community members to feel comfortable helping their friends and neighbors. Initiatives like this one and 'Take 10 Montgomery' help spread the word that in just 10 minutes you could acquire the skills needed to help save a life."

The American Heart Association presented five Heartsaver Hero Awards to community members who performed CPR on a loved one or stranger, helping to save their lives.

Awardees include:

Megan Leatherwood

David Clingerman

Travis McCormack

Agbegnigan Amouzou

Richard Hoye

"These Heart Savers are true heroes," said Lucía Zegarra, community impact director with the American Heart Association. "We hope others are inspired by how they stepped up for friends, loved ones, and even strangers to perform CPR. Their actions highlight how critical preparedness is in an emergency and why it is also crucial for organizations to have Cardiac Emergency Response Plans, which provide a clear, step-by-step approach, supported by strong CPR training policies."

Christine Clingerman's husband Dave was one of those who received an award for his quick actions that saved his wife's life. In November 2025, Dave woke in the night to realize Christine wasn't breathing. He called 911 and with the assistance of emergency dispatchers was able to perform CPR until help arrived.

"My husband didn't know CPR when I went into sudden cardiac arrest," explains Christine. "Thankfully those who are trained were able to support him and help him save my life. Now we want everyone to know just how important knowing CPR is and how critical it can be in an emergency."

You can learn CPR in minutes by watching these training videos https://www.medstarhealth.org/CPR

SOURCE MedStar Health