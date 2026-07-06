MedStar Health Offers New Thumb Joint Replacement for Thumb Arthritis

The TOUCH CMC1 prosthesis replaces the damaged thumb joint with a small ball-and-socket implant designed to restore strength, mobility, and function while reducing recovery time and post-surgical pain.

The device has been used successfully in Europe since 2018 and received U.S. FDA premarket approval in 2025.

In April, Michael Kessler, MD, chief of Hand & Elbow Surgery at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, performed the first TOUCH CMC1 procedures in Washington, D.C. And last month, Aviram M. Giladi, MD, research director for MedStar Union Memorial Hospital's Curtis National Hand Center, performed Baltimore's first two procedures.

The surgery takes under an hour, and patients go home the same day.

Thumb CMC arthritis develops when cartilage at the base of the thumb wears away, causing pain, weakness, and difficulty performing everyday tasks like gripping objects, opening jars, turning keys, or writing.

For decades, the standard surgery for severe thumb arthritis involved removing a small wrist bone called the trapezium and sometimes rebuilding the joint using a tendon from the patient's own body.

While effective, the procedure often comes with significant pain, a lengthy recovery, reduced pinch strength, and a slightly shortened thumb.

The new TOUCH prosthesis offers a different approach. Often called a "mini hip replacement for the thumb," this thumb implant preserves the existing bone while replacing the worn joint, allowing patients to regain more natural thumb movement and function.

Because the procedure preserves the hand's natural anatomy, patients often have less pain and can recover more quickly.

"Thumb arthritis can have a tremendous impact on a patient's quality of life, making even the simplest tasks difficult and painful," said Dr. Kessler. "This new implant gives us another option for patients to regain function faster and return to the activities they enjoy."

"This is an important advancement for patients with advanced thumb arthritis who have failed conservative treatment and still have enough bone quality and joint stability to support the implant," Dr. Giladi said.

To learn more about hand and upper extremity care at MedStar Health, click HERE.

SOURCE MedStar Health