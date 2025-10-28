American Nurses Enterprise Names Senior Vice President, Nursing Impact

Dr. Sarah Gray appointed to enterprise role

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Nurses Enterprise, which includes the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and the American Nurses Foundation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah E. Gray, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CEN, FAEN as Senior Vice President, Nursing Impact. Sarah will join the organization on November 17, 2025.

"Sarah is joining the American Nurses Enterprise at a pivotal moment in time," shared Chief Nursing Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise, Bradley Goettl, DNP, DHA, FNP-C, ENP-C, AGACNP-BC, CFRN, FAANP, FAEN, FAAN, FACHE. "In this role, Sarah will lead nursing programs and initiatives, overseeing Nursing Practice and Work Environment, the Center of Ethics and Human Rights, the Minority Fellowship Program, the National Alliance for Quality Care, as well as our Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation offering."

Dr. Gray most recently served as the Chief Nursing Officer of Sigma and was also recently named the inaugural recipient of the Debbie Dawson Hatmaker Leadership Award™ at the 2025 Magnet & Pathway Conference™ in Atlanta.

"Sarah represents the very best of nursing leadership, and her ability to lead with compassion and conviction, while fostering environments of trust and collaboration will be the foundation for her new and future-forward looking Senior Vice President, Nursing Impact role", said Angela Beddoe, Chief Executive Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise. "As we Imagine the American Nurses Enterprise into 2040, Sarah's role will also be important, working with Chief Nursing Officer Goettl, in ensuring that across the enterprise we are delivering transformational impact to the nurses we serve."

"I'm excited to join the American Nurses Enterprise in this role, amplifying nursing impact as the enterprise imagines itself into 2040", added Dr. Gray. "The American Nurses Enterprise has demonstrated tremendous success in this space, and I am humbled to join the team in this new role."

