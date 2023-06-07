American Outdoor Brands Files Complaint Alleging Patent Infringement by Vista Outdoor Inc.

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for outdoor enthusiasts, on May 30, 2023, filed a complaint against Vista Outdoor Brands ("Vista") alleging that Vista is infringing American Outdoor Brands' patent rights incorporated in the Frankford Arsenal® Intellidropper® electronic powder measure through Vista's sale of the RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme Electronic Powder Dispenser. The complaint asserts infringement of five of American Outdoor Brands' patents, was filed in Missouri federal court, and seeks injunctive relief and monetary damages.

Brian Murphy, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands, said, "Over the years, we have developed innovative, proprietary technologies that are embodied in our Intellidropper® electronic powder measure. As a result, the performance and features of the Intellidropper® reflect our reputation for excellence, innovation, and safety. Protecting these features, and all our vital intellectual property, is imperative to our success and to ensuring our customers can be confident that when they purchase our brands, they are buying genuine American Outdoor Brands products. We intend to monitor the marketplace and take rigorous steps to defend our intellectual property where necessary."

Vista began selling its RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme Electronic Powder Dispenser without the permission or authorization of American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands developed innovative technology incorporated in its Intellidropper® electronic powder measure covered by several patents, including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,118,884, 11,473,890, 11,486,684, 11,486,685, and 11,506,472. American Outdoor Brands is seeking an order that requires Vista to withdraw infringing products from the market, compensates American Outdoor Brands, Inc. for past infringement, finds Vista's infringement to be willful, and awards American Outdoor Brands treble damages and its attorneys' fees from Vista.

