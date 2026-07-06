American Packaging Corporation Brings Performance and Visibility to Frozen Food Packaging

News provided byAmerican Packaging Corporation
Jul 06, 2026, 18:03 ET
COLUMBUS, Wis., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standing out in the freezer aisle takes more than great products. It takes packaging built to capture attention, communicate quality, and deliver a seamless experience from freezer to table. Displayed behind freezer doors and in highly competitive aisles, frozen food packaging has only moments to capture consumer interest and influence purchasing decisions. APC's flexible packaging solutions combine shelf appeal, product protection, and functionality to help frozen food brands perform at every stage of the consumer experience.
Designed to meet the demands of frozen food applications, these packaging solutions feature award-winning printing technologies and materials built to resist cold temperatures and abrasion. Capabilities such as anti-fog windows, easy-open and reclose features, microwaveable steam-venting options, and APC's RE® sustainable packaging formats help brands create a product that is both functional and visually impactful.
Key performance attributes for frozen food packaging:
- Award-winning printing for bold, eye-catching shelf appeal
- Packaging designed to resist cold temperatures and abrasion
- Anti-fog windows that clearly showcase the product
- Easy-open and reclose features
- Microwaveable packaging with steam venting
- RE® sustainable packaging solutions, including Design for Recycle, Renewable Content, and Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) Content
For more information about American Packaging's fresh produce packaging solutions, please contact:
Info@AmericanPackaging .com
www.AmericanPackaging .com
About American Packaging Corporation
Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,400 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit AmericanPackaging.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Teri Meadow, Director of Corporate Marketing
American Packaging Corporation
[email protected]
SOURCE American Packaging Corporation
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