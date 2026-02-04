American Packaging Corporation Honored with Achievement in Waste Reduction Award

COLUMBUS, Wis., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC) has been honored for its outstanding environmental efforts by ITU AbsorbTech® in recognition of significant solid waste reduction. From January 1 to June 30, 2025, APC successfully diverted the following amounts of waste from landfills:

64,121 lbs. of industrial wiping towels





237 lbs. of waste oil absorbents





1,067 lbs. of mop heads

This recognition reflects APC's ongoing commitment to advancing the circular economy and fostering a healthier environment through responsible practices and innovation.

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

