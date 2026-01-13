American Packaging Corporation Showcases Eco-Friendly Seasoning Packets Designed for Recyclability

American Packaging Corporation

Jan 13, 2026, 14:58 ET

Sustainable Packaging That Can Make Your Seasoning Brand Sizzle!

COLUMBUS, Wis., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC) is showcasing its RE™ Design for Recycle High Barrier Paper pouch, a sustainable solution engineered for brands looking to boost shelf impact while reducing environmental footprint. The new pouch is ideal for single‑serve seasoning packets as well as larger format dry‑mix products, offering a combination of protective performance, recyclability, and standout graphics.

Designed for Recyclability and Product Protection

APC Brand Graphics Seasoning Packet

  • PVDC‑free construction
  • Grease and aroma resistance for flavor integrity
  • High MVTR and OTR barriers to protect freshness and extend shelf life
  • Eco‑friendly design contributing to reduced environmental impact
  • High‑definition print capability for vivid, eye‑catching graphics on shelf

The pouch is suitable for a wide range of dry products—including seasonings, coffee, baking mixes, drink enhancers, cookies, and cereal bars—making it a versatile solution for brands prioritizing sustainability.

To explore customization options or request product samples, visit www.americanpackaging.com.

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

American Packaging Corporation
Teri Meadow
[email protected]

SOURCE American Packaging Corporation

