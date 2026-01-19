American Packaging Corporation's Investment in Cylinder Engraving Supports Brand Owners' Emerging Needs

Responsiveness with Fully Integrated Rotogravure Engraving and Printing

COLUMBUS, Wis., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the packaging industry faces ongoing reductions in third‑party engraving capacity, brand owners are navigating increased constraints in rotogravure cylinder availability. In anticipation of these marketplace challenges, American Packaging Corporation (APC) invested in world‑class gravure cylinder engraving capabilities at its Columbus, Wisconsin Center of Excellence. This advanced resource produces High Definition (HD) certified engravings and reinforces APC's role as a premier rotogravure printed packaging partner.

Cylinder Engraving

APC's fully integrated, in‑house engraving capability enables brand owners to capture the benefits of APC's premium HPE Roto™ gravure print quality and responsive service, while gaining assurance of capacity availability and business continuity. The in‑house system provides:

Cutting‑edge engraving technology

Best‑in‑class process control

Accelerated speed‑to‑market

Greater agility and responsiveness

"Very few flexible packaging companies have in‑house cylinder engraving coupled with the personnel expertise required to produce precision results," said Mark Krueger, Director of Operations for APC's Rotogravure Printing and Laminating Centers of Excellence. "By working with both internal and external engraving partners, APC leverages the best of both worlds to deliver exceptional value and ensure business continuity for our customers. I am proud of APC's rotogravure team and the strategic benefits they provide every day."

APC's integrated approach to flexible packaging solutions strengthens collaboration with brand owners and positions brands to meet today's consumer demands as well as tomorrow's growth innovations.

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

