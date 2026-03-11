American Packaging Corporation Showcases Coffee Packaging

APC Powers Coffee Brands to Stand Out with Award Winning Designs

COLUMBUS, Wis., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC) is shaking up the coffee aisle with its stunning, award-winning packaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to excellence earned APC honors at the 2025 Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Awards, spotlighting our industry-leading expertise in printing and shelf impact.

With world-class pre-press technology, state-of-the-art rotogravure, flexographic and digital printing, and expert support, APC transforms coffee packaging into eye-catching masterpieces. Our in-house rotogravure cylinder engraving and high definition flexographic platemaking delivers the foundation to our award-winning printing, and ultimately intricate graphic designs that captivate shoppers and elevate brands above the competition. Each package isn't just a container—it's a statement!

APC's achievements demonstrate that artistry, innovation, and precision can turn everyday coffee bags into stunning works of art. Our award-winning team ensures your brand shines on the shelf, leaving a lasting impression with every purchase.

Discover the magic behind our award-winning packaging and see the full list of honorees at the 2025 Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Awards: flexpack.org/achievement-awards/2025.

American Packaging Corporation (APC) will be showcasing our flexible packaging technologies at the National Coffee Association Annual Convention, March 12-14, highlighting packaging for a wide variety of coffee applications, including rollstock for retail whole bean and ground coffee, fractional packs for food service coffee, bulk packaging for bulk food service, and stickpacks and sachets for soluble coffee.

Ready to elevate your coffee packaging? Explore more about APC's groundbreaking solutions at americanpackaging.com and americanpackaging.com/industries/coffee-tea.

About American Packaging Corporation

Since 1902, American Packaging Corporation has been shaping the future of flexible packaging. As an industry leader, APC is driven by innovation, sustainability, and an unwavering dedication to customer delight. Operating six Centers of Excellence across the U.S., our talented team of 1,300 professionals delivers extraordinary solutions and support. Discover more at americanpackaging.com.

