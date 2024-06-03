American Packaging Corporation Wins Two 2024 FTA Excellence in Flexography Awards

Flexographic Technical Association Presents APC with Awards for Excellence in Wide Web Printing

COLUMBUS, Wis., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC), a leader in flexible packaging solutions, was presented two 2024 Excellence in Flexography awards by the Flexographic Technical Association. The Excellence in Flexography Awards recognize exemplary package printing. Each of the hundreds of entries received every year is individually evaluated by a panel of judges on its degree of difficulty and level of execution.

For the Excellence in Flexography for the Wide Web, Line, Film category, Kodiak Peak Banana Nut Oatmeal Pouch won the silver award with judges commenting, "This is a cleanly and sharply printed sample. The printer overcame Kraft stock with good color reproduction." Honest Organic Gummies Pouch won the bronze award in the same category, with judges' stating, "This print sample's text was crisp and the print was clean. Well executed!"

Matthew Tomasello, graphics manager, added, "APC's propriety holistic printing ecosystem, known as HPE Flexo™, has introduced a higher standard of quality in flexography that builds upon the advancements of the high definition flexo industry choice. HPE Flexo™ combines cutting-edge pre-press technologies and processes with on-press expertise and transparency."

"American Packaging is honored to have our flexographic printing recognized, demonstrating APC's investment in world-class prepress and printing assets, along with a talented team of printing professionals, create impactful and well executed flexible packaging. We thank our customers, Hershey and Kodiak Cakes for entrusting APC with these challenging graphics." said Kevin Neis, director of Flexographic Printing & Laminating Operations.

APC's award-winning portfolio of sustainable and conventional packaging technologies has proven commercial success, supporting multiple brands' packaging initiatives. For more information about American Packaging's HPE Flexo™ printing system and flexible packaging options: APC's HPE Flexo Printing.

About American Packaging Corporation : Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information about American Packaging Corporation, please visit https://americanpackaging.com/.

