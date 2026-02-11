American Pasteurization Company Expands High Pressure Processing Capacity with New Hiperbaric 525 at Milwaukee Facility

The new Hiperbaric 525 expands HPP capacity at APC's Milwaukee facility, enabling access to food safety, shelf-life extension and clean label food manufacturing.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, announces that American Pasteurization Company (APC), the first company in the United States to offer commercial high-pressure processing tolling services, has installed a new Hiperbaric 525 system at its Milwaukee facility to support growing demand for clean-label, minimally processed foods and beverages.

A Standard Hiperbaric 525 HPP system.

HPP is an all-natural, non-thermal method of preserving foods and beverages by applying extreme hydrostatic pressure rather than heat or chemical preservatives. This process inactivates harmful bacteria while maintaining fresh taste, texture and nutritional quality.

HPP tolling is a fee‑for‑service model in which specialized providers use their HPP equipment to process pre-packaged foods and beverages for customers. Brands can have HPP benefits without needing to purchase their own machines. This allows food and beverage manufacturers to scale, leveraging extended shelf life and win over market share with clean-label products and brand protection from recalls.

The new system will be installed at APC's Milwaukee production facility, which was selected for its high customer demand density, logistics efficiency and role within APC's broader capacity and redundancy strategy. The facility supports tightly integrated manufacturing, HPP and packaging workflows, offering on-site food manufacturing and filling, cold storage, packaging, labeling, kitting, assembly, palletizing, distribution support and access to APC's food safety, regulatory and product development expertise.

The investment was driven by sustained growth across APC's customer base, increasing adoption of HPP for premium refrigerated foods and rising demand for integrated manufacturing and processing under one roof. APC continues to see strong growth in ready-to-eat foods (such as baby food), dips, proteins and refrigerated beverages, particularly from brands scaling from regional to national distribution. The additional Hiperbaric 525 increases production capacity, improves scheduling flexibility while strengthening APC's high service and reliability standards.

"A significant factor in our decision to select the Hiperbaric 525 was its intuitive training portal, which supports consistent onboarding and skill development across systems, reducing training time and operator dependency. The platform's operator-centric design, including automated process control, intuitive HMI architecture, simplified loading and unloading, and accessible maintenance, minimizes manual intervention, improves execution consistency, and supports reliable throughput with lower overall operational effort," said Felipe Vasquez, Vice President of Operations and General Manager at APC.

"American Pasteurization Company pioneered commercial HPP tolling services in the United States, and they continue to set the standard for the industry. We're excited to support their expansion with the Hiperbaric 525, which will enhance APC's capacity to deliver the food safety, freshness and clean-label solutions that today's food brands demand," said Rob Peregrina, Hiperbaric USA Director.

APC selected Hiperbaric for its leading equipment reliability, engineering expertise and long-standing partnership. Hiperbaric 525's capacity, proven reliability, lifecycle cost efficiency and serviceability made it the ideal choice for APC's expanding operations.

APC is a participating member of the Hiperbaric HPP Global Tolling Network, which connects tolling providers worldwide to make High Pressure Processing more accessible to brands of all sizes.

About American Pasteurization Company

American Pasteurization Company (APC) is a pioneer and national leader in premium food manufacturing and high pressure processing services. Founded in 2004 and the first company to offer commercial HPP tolling services in the United States, APC delivers fully integrated, concept-to-shelf solutions that include product development, co-manufacturing, high pressure pasteurization, packaging, assembly and logistics. With SQF-certified facilities in Milwaukee and Sacramento and more than 20 years of HPP expertise, APC partners with food and beverage brands to bring safer, fresher, clean-label products to market at scale. For more information, visit: www.americanpasteurizationcompany.com.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing equipment for the food industry. Since 1999, the company has designed, developed and manufactured the most advanced HPP systems worldwide, recognized for their reliability, innovation and customer support. Hundreds of companies use Hiperbaric equipment to process juices, meats, seafood, fruits, vegetables, dairy and prepared foods. With global headquarters in Spain and a North American office in Miami, Hiperbaric supports customers across the world. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

Contact: Anthony Zapata

Hiperbaric

[email protected]

(305) 607-4538

SOURCE Hiperbaric