Universal Pure Expands HPP Capacity with New Hiperbaric 525i System at Pennsylvania Facility

Installation brings total HPP machine count to 23 across coast-to-coast network, reinforcing Universal Pure's position as North America's largest HPP and cold-chain services provider

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, announces that Universal Pure, the largest independent provider of HPP and cold-chain services in North America, has installed an additional Hiperbaric 525i system for its Malvern, Pennsylvania facility. This strategic expansion brings Universal Pure's Malvern location to a total of four Hiperbaric 525i machines and increases the company's nationwide HPP capacity to 23 machines across seven facilities.

Hiperbaric 525i HPP equipment, capable of processing up to 8,000 lbs. per hour

High Pressure Processing (HPP) is a non-thermal food preservation method that uses high isostatic pressure—up to 6,000 bar (600 MPa or 87,000 psi)—to inactivate foodborne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. By using cold water and pressure rather than heat or chemical preservatives, HPP extends shelf life and ensures food safety while maintaining fresh taste, texture, and nutritional quality.

The investment reflects strong growth across multiple product categories, including fresh pet food, premium proteins, dips and spreads, and beverages—segments that rely on HPP to meet food safety and distribution demands while maintaining clean-label freshness.

"We continue to see increasing demand from our customers as more brands recognize the value HPP brings to food safety and shelf-life extension," said Frank Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Pure. "Adding another Hiperbaric 525i strengthens our ability to serve customers with redundant capacity, faster throughput, and shorter lead times across our national network. It reinforces Universal Pure's position as the only coast-to-coast HPP service partner with integrated cold-chain capabilities."

Universal Pure selected the Malvern, PA facility for this expansion due to its strong customer base, logistics connectivity, and growing demand from regional food producers in the Northeast. The facility offers a comprehensive suite of integrated services, including HPP, cold storage, packaging and secondary packaging, labeling and kitting, distribution, and other value-added services.

"Universal Pure has been a long-standing and trusted partner, and we're honored to support their continued growth," said Rob Peregrina, USA Executive Director at Hiperbaric. "As one of the pioneers in the HPP tolling business and among the fastest-growing companies in the industry, Universal Pure's investment in a fourth Hiperbaric 525i at their Malvern facility demonstrates their commitment to meeting increasing customer demand and advancing food safety innovation.

The Hiperbaric 525i system, one of the most advanced and highest-capacity HPP systems available, combines high throughput, proven reliability, and efficient design. Its ease of integration, maintenance accessibility, and lifecycle performance make it an ideal solution for high-volume tolling operations.

Founded in 2001 as one of the first U.S. companies dedicated exclusively to HPP, Universal Pure has evolved from a single-facility tolling provider into the nation's largest network of HPP and cold-chain service centers. The company's mission is to help create a safer, higher-quality food system by delivering food safety and shelf-life extension without heat or preservatives.

In addition to its ongoing growth and investment in HPP capacity, Universal Pure will celebrate two major milestones in 2026: 25 years since its founding and 15 years as an HPP industry leader.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hiperbaric has installed more than 400 machines in more than 50 countries across five continents. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric HPP equipment to process juices and beverages, meat, fish and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy and ready-to-eat meals. Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, Asia office in Shanghai, China and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia, and Oceania. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

About Universal Pure

Universal Pure is the largest provider of HPP and food safety solutions across the cold chain and is dedicated to helping ensure the safety and quality of food and beverage products. Universal Pure operates 23 HPP machines across a strategic facility network of locations in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Through its facility footprint, totaling 1.1 million square feet, the company delivers an integrated end-to-end solution and is a trusted partner in high-pressure processing, refrigerated and frozen storage, beverage bottling, kitting and assembly, tempering, and other value-added cold chain services. For more information about Universal Pure, please visit: www.universalpure.com.

