Oklahoma Strengthens Food Processing Infrastructure with $7 Million Investment at Oklahoma State University, Installs Hiperbaric 55 HPP System

State supported investment strengthens food safety validation, commercialization support

and processing infrastructure at OSU's Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center

STILLWATER, Okla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma State University has expanded its food processing and applied research capabilities through a $7 million state-supported modernization initiative, including $1 million in recurring annual support to sustain expanded services at the Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center (FAPC). As part of that initiative, FAPC has installed a Hiperbaric 55 High Pressure Processing (HPP) system, adding advanced non-thermal processing capacity to serve Oklahoma's food industry.

Hiperbaric 55 HPP System.

Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing technology, supplied the system. The investment reflects an industry-driven effort led by FAPC's Industry Advisory Committee, which identified HPP as a priority technology to address regional food safety, shelf-life and clean-label product development needs. The initiative was supported by Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur and state legislators.

Through FAPC, Oklahoma State University delivers industry-facing food processing, product development, food safety validation and commercialization services, connecting university expertise with food companies across the state as part of its land-grant mission.

High Pressure Processing is a non-thermal technology that uses hydrostatic pressure rather than heat to inactivate pathogens and extend refrigerated shelf life while maintaining product quality and eliminating reliance on chemical preservatives. With the Hiperbaric 55 in place, FAPC can support applied research and validation work across beverages, meats, dairy-based products, sauces, and ready-to-eat foods. The addition of HPP strengthens in-state validation capacity for Oklahoma processors who previously had to seek advanced processing services outside the region. By providing access to non-thermal processing technology, FAPC supports product development, shelf-life extension, regulatory validation and commercialization pathways for startups and established companies alike.

"The Hiperbaric 55 represents an important step forward for Oklahoma's food industry," said Dr. Roy Escoubas, director of the Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center. "Adding HPP strengthens our ability to help processors validate food safety systems, extend refrigerated shelf life and bring high-quality products to market. This investment ensures companies across the state have access to advanced processing support right here in Oklahoma."

The system will be integrated into FAPC's food processing center, food safety laboratories and product development spaces. In addition to supporting pathogen inactivation and process validation studies, the HPP capability enhances FAPC's ability to provide technical support, commercialization guidance and workforce training for startups, entrepreneurs and established processors that lack access to advanced processing technologies.

When evaluating suppliers, FAPC prioritized system performance, reliability, safety, scalability and long-term technical support, with a focus on industry relevance and applied research use. Hiperbaric was selected based on its experience in commercial food processing, technical performance and service support, as well as its track record working with research institutions and processors.

With this installation, Oklahoma State University joins the Hiperbaric HPP Academia Network, a global consortium of universities, R&D centers and pilot facilities that provide multidisciplinary support for food innovation. Through the network, institutions collaborate on HPP testing and validation, microbiological research, regulatory guidance and commercialization pathways. For FAPC, participation strengthens its ability to serve as a regional hub for HPP research, training and industry engagement while connecting Oklahoma food companies to global expertise.

"Oklahoma State University's investment is a strong signal that applied research institutions are taking an active role in strengthening regional food processing infrastructure," said Rob Peregrina, Director of Hiperbaric USA. "By integrating HPP into FAPC's modernization initiative, OSU is expanding access to a validated, non-thermal processing technology for food companies across the state. At Hiperbaric, our role goes beyond equipment. We are here to support that long-term ecosystem, ensuring both institutions and processors have the technical foundation to meet the evolving food safety standards and market demands."

Beyond research, the HPP system enhances FAPC's existing Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) training programs and its food safety validation services. The investment supports workforce development by giving faculty, graduate students and industry partners direct access to non-thermal processing technology aligned with current regulatory and market expectations.

The broader modernization initiative reinforces Oklahoma's food processing sector by strengthening in-state validation capacity, supporting product innovation and reducing the need for companies to seek advanced processing services outside the region. As a land-grant institution, OSU continues to serve as a bridge between academic research and commercial application, positioning the state as a regional leader in advanced food processing technologies.

About the Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center

The Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center (FAPC) at Oklahoma State University provides technical services, research and training to food and agricultural processors, supporting product development, food safety and commercialization. For more information, visit: https://go.okstate.edu/.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing equipment for the food industry. Since 1999, the company has designed, developed and manufactured the most advanced HPP systems worldwide, recognized for their reliability, innovation and customer support. Hundreds of companies use Hiperbaric equipment to process juices, meats, seafood, fruits, vegetables, dairy and prepared foods. With global headquarters in Spain and a North American office in Miami, Hiperbaric supports customers across the world. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

Contact: Anthony Zapata

Hiperbaric

[email protected]

(305) 607-4538

SOURCE Hiperbaric