American Pharmacists Association Announces Recipients of 2020 Academy Awards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) today announced the selection of recipients of the APhA Academy of Pharmacy Practice & Management Awards, APhA Academy of Pharmaceutical Research & Science Awards, and APhA Academy of Student Pharmacist Awards as part of the 2020 APhA Awards and Honors Program. Honorees will be officially recognized at the APhA Annual Meeting & Exposition in National Harbor, MD, March 20–23, 2020. The APhA Awards and Honors Program is the most comprehensive recognition program in the profession of pharmacy.

APhA Academy of Pharmacy Practice & Management (APhA –APPM) Awards :

Daniel B. Smith Practice Excellence Award – Joseph J. Saseen , PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, of Denver, CO. The award recognizes a pharmacy practitioner, in any practice setting, who has distinguished himself/herself and the profession through outstanding performance and achievements.

– of The award recognizes a pharmacy practitioner, in any practice setting, who has distinguished himself/herself and the profession through outstanding performance and achievements. APhA Pharmacy Management Excellence Award – James A. Kirby , PharmD, BCPS, CDE, FAPhA, of Cincinnati, Ohio . The award recognizes an individual who has developed and/or implemented an innovative, original pharmacy program or service which is significant to their area of practice.

Distinguished Achievement Award in Pharmacy Practice –

– Kelli D. Barnes , PharmD, BCACP, of Columbus, Ohio ; Sonak D. Pastakia, PharmD, MPH, PhD, BCPS, FCCP, of Eldorat, Kenya .

The award recognizes an APhA member, in any practice setting, who has distinguished himself/herself and the profession through outstanding performance in the area of pharmacy practice.

William H. Briner Distinguished Achievement Award in Nuclear Pharmacy Practice – Jeffrey A. Clanton , MS, DPh, BCNP, of Nashville, TN. The award recognizes an APhA–APPM member who has made significant or sustained contributions to the practice of nuclear pharmacy.

APhA Academy of Pharmaceutical Research & Science (APhA –APRS) Awards :

Ebert Prize – Shingo Ito , PhD of Kumamoto, Japan. The award recognizes the author(s) of the best report of original investigation of a medicinal substance published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences ( JPharmSci ) . For the article, "Involvement of an Orphan Transporter, SLC22A18, in Cell Growth and Drug Resistance of Human Breast Cancer MCF7 Cells"

of Kumamoto, Japan. The award recognizes the author(s) of the best report of original investigation of a medicinal substance published in the ( ) For the article, "Involvement of an Orphan Transporter, SLC22A18, in Cell Growth and Drug Resistance of Human Breast Cancer MCF7 Cells" Clinical Research Paper Award – Juanita A. Draime, PhD, of Dayton , Ohio. The award promotes and encourages high-quality clinical research or practice-based research in the clinical sciences by recognizing an original research article in this area which has been published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association ( JAPhA ). For the article "Description and comparison of medication diversion in pharmacies by pharmacists, interns, and pharmacy technicians"

of , Ohio. The award promotes and encourages high-quality clinical research or practice-based research in the clinical sciences by recognizing an original research article in this area which has been published in the ( ). For the article "Description and comparison of medication diversion in pharmacies by pharmacists, interns, and pharmacy technicians" Research Achievement Award in the Pharmaceutical Sciences – Philip S. Portoghese , PhD, B.S. & M.S, of Minneapolis, MN. The award recognizes and encourages outstanding, meritorious achievement in any of the pharmaceutical sciences.

of The award recognizes and encourages outstanding, meritorious achievement in any of the pharmaceutical sciences. Wiederholt Prize for Best Published Papers Award for Economic, Social, and Administrative Sciences – Yiran Zhang, PhD , of Richmond , VA. The award recognizes the best paper published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association (JAPhA) , that describes original investigation in economic, social or administrative sciences related to pharmacy. For the paper "Consumer decision making for using comprehensive medication review services"

, of , VA. The award recognizes the best paper published in the , that describes original investigation in economic, social or administrative sciences related to pharmacy. For the paper "Consumer decision making for using comprehensive medication review services" The Tyler Prize for Stimulation of Research – James Cloyd , PharmD, of Edina, MN. The award recognizes an individual(s) for encouraging research by peers, students, fellows, residents, and others via publications or by directing research, serving as a preceptor, or mentoring in any discipline of the pharmaceutical sciences.

APhA Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA –ASP) :

Outstanding Chapter Advisor Award – Sarah Frank Uroza , PharmD, Lipscomb University . The award recognizes advisors of APhA–ASP Chapters who have promoted, with distinction, the welfare of student pharmacists through various patient care project, community outreach, leadership development and professional opportunities.

– . The award recognizes advisors of APhA–ASP Chapters who have promoted, with distinction, the welfare of student pharmacists through various patient care project, community outreach, leadership development and professional opportunities. Outstanding Dean Award – Donald E. Letendre , BSPh, PharmD, FASHP, The University of Iowa . The award recognizes school or college of pharmacy Deans who have made significant contributions to APhA–ASP chapters and who have promoted, with distinction, the welfare of student pharmacists through various community service, leadership and professional activities.

– . The award recognizes school or college of pharmacy Deans who have made significant contributions to APhA–ASP chapters and who have promoted, with distinction, the welfare of student pharmacists through various community service, leadership and professional activities. Good Government Student Pharmacist-of-the-Year Award – Scotty Reams , University of Kentucky . The award recognizes a student pharmacist who has successfully organized student pharmacist grassroots activity within their chapter and actively promoted the value of advocating for the profession.

– . The award recognizes a student pharmacist who has successfully organized student pharmacist grassroots activity within their chapter and actively promoted the value of advocating for the profession. APhA Student Leadership Awards – Kathryn B. Albert , University of South Florida ; Connor M. Anderson , Ferris State University ; Matthew Broadwater , University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ; Laurie Plewinski , University at Buffalo . Established in 1983, the APhA Student Leadership Awards recognize outstanding academic achievement and leadership ability in APhA-ASP at the local, regional, and national levels of students who are currently in their next to the last year of pharmacy school.

