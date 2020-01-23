American Pharmacists Association Announces Recipients of 2020 Awards and Honors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) today announced the selection of the 2020 Awards and Honors Program recipients. Honorees will be officially recognized at the APhA Annual Meeting and Exposition in National Harbor, MD, March 20-23, 2020. The APhA awards and honors program is the most comprehensive recognition program in the profession of pharmacy.

American Pharmacists Association – Professionwide Awards :

It was announced on January 14, 2020, that John D. Grabenstein of Easton, MD, is the recipient of the 2020 Remington Honor Medal, the highest honor in pharmacy that is bestowed by the American Pharmacists Association. Following are the additional Professionwide Award recipients:

Hugo H. Schaefer Award – Duane M. Kirking , PharmD, PhD, FAPhA , of Ann Arbor, MI. The award recognizes outstanding voluntary contributions to the organization, the profession, and society.

, of The award recognizes outstanding voluntary contributions to the organization, the profession, and society. Hubert H. Humphrey Award – Alex J. Adams , PharmD, MPH , of Boise, ID. The award recognizes APhA members who have made major contributions in government and legislative service at the local, state or national level.

, of The award recognizes APhA members who have made major contributions in government and legislative service at the local, state or national level. Good Government Pharmacist-of-the-Year Award – Brian Komoto , PharmD , of Delano, CA. The award recognizes an individual pharmacist who actively contributes to the community through his or her involvement in the political process.

, of The award recognizes an individual pharmacist who actively contributes to the community through his or her involvement in the political process. Honorary Membership – Linda K. Gainey , of Alexandria, VA . Honorary membership in APhA is conferred by the Board of Trustees upon individuals, either within the profession of pharmacy or outside of it, whose activities and achievements have had a significant positive impact on public health, the pharmacy profession, and its practitioners.

, of . Honorary membership in APhA is conferred by the Board of Trustees upon individuals, either within the profession of pharmacy or outside of it, whose activities and achievements have had a significant positive impact on public health, the pharmacy profession, and its practitioners. Honorary President – Tery Baskin , PharmD, FAPhA , of Little Rock, AR (posthumously). Honorary President of APhA is conferred by the Association upon a member who has made significant contributions to the Association. Baskin was placed on the election ballot in the Fall of 2018 and sadly passed away in the Spring of 2019 prior to being elected by APhA members as the 2020-2021 APhA Honorary President.

– , of (posthumously). Honorary President of APhA is conferred by the Association upon a member who has made significant contributions to the Association. Baskin was placed on the election ballot in the Fall of 2018 and sadly passed away in the Spring of 2019 prior to being elected by APhA members as the 2020-2021 APhA Honorary President. Gloria Niemeyer Francke Leadership Mentor Award – Nancy A. Alvarez , PharmD, BCPS, FAPhA , of Phoenix, AZ. The award recognizes an individual who has promoted and encouraged pharmacists to attain leadership positions through example, acting as a role model and mentor.

, of The award recognizes an individual who has promoted and encouraged pharmacists to attain leadership positions through example, acting as a role model and mentor. H.A.B. Dunning Award – Merck & Co., Inc. This award recognizes an exemplary contribution to APhA and the practice of pharmacy by a pharmaceutical manufacturer, provider of support products or service, or other entities such as wholesalers, chain corporations, etc.

This award recognizes an exemplary contribution to APhA and the practice of pharmacy by a pharmaceutical manufacturer, provider of support products or service, or other entities such as wholesalers, chain corporations, etc. Distinguished Federal Pharmacist Award – Edward C. Norton Jr. , MS, BSPharm , of Oakton, VA . The award recognizes pharmacists who distinguish themselves and the profession through outstanding contributions in federal pharmacy practice resulting in significant improvements in the health of the nation and the populations they serve.

, of . The award recognizes pharmacists who distinguish themselves and the profession through outstanding contributions in federal pharmacy practice resulting in significant improvements in the health of the nation and the populations they serve. Distinguished New Practitioner Award – Sara A. Wettergreen , PharmD, BCACP , of Aurora, CO. The award recognizes a new practitioner, within his/her first five years of practice, who has demonstrated distinctive achievements in mentorship, service and commitment to the profession of pharmacy.

, of The award recognizes a new practitioner, within his/her first five years of practice, who has demonstrated distinctive achievements in mentorship, service and commitment to the profession of pharmacy. Community Pharmacy Residency Excellence in Precepting Award – Robert T. Willis Jr. , PharmD, BCACP , of Denver, CO. The award recognizes a community pharmacy residency director or preceptor who has demonstrated excellence in precepting, mentoring, leadership and community pharmacy residency program administration.

, of The award recognizes a community pharmacy residency director or preceptor who has demonstrated excellence in precepting, mentoring, leadership and community pharmacy residency program administration. Generation Rx Award of Excellence – Lucas G. Hill , PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, of Austin, TX. The award recognizes a pharmacist that has demonstrated a commitment to the mission of substance abuse education.

For further information on the APhA Awards and Honors Program and the individual recipients go to the APhA Awards and Honors Program on www.pharmacist.com.

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association, founded in 1852 as the American Pharmaceutical Association, is a 501 (c)(6) organization, representing more than 62,000 practicing pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and others interested in advancing the profession. APhA is dedicated to helping all pharmacists improve medication use and advance patient care and is the first-established and largest association of pharmacists in the United States. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

Related Links

http://www.pharmacist.com

