American Pharmacists Association Collaborates with CDC to Build the Public's Confidence in COVID-19 Vaccines

Development of tools for the discussion of vaccines with patients.

Engagement with the public through videos, webinars, podcasts, news media and social media.

Collaboration with other pharmacy organizations, health care providers and communities to reach diverse populations.

An important objective of the project is to develop solutions that improve confidence in all available COVID-19 vaccines in all communities. A large body of research indicates that while a growing majority of Americans have received or plan to receive the vaccine, significant numbers of people are either taking a wait and see approach, would accept the vaccine only if mandated by work, school or other activities, or do not plan to receive it at all.

Scott Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, executive vice president and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association said, "Pharmacists are already on the front lines, playing a major role in vaccinating Americans against COVID-19. This project will build on the trust that people already have in their pharmacists to provide education about the vaccines, and thoughtfully and comprehensively address patient concerns. Pharmacists will be a critical partner in ensuring that this pandemic is brought under control as quickly as possible."

This project was funded in part by a collaborative agreement with the CDC (CoAg number 1 NU50CK000576-01-00). The CDC is an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them, their patients and their communities. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

