American Pharmacists Month 2023: Celebrating the vital role of pharmacists in public health

News provided by

American Pharmacists Association

03 Oct, 2023, 15:47 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pharmacists Month (APhM) is here, and the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) invites everyone to join in celebrating the essential contributions of pharmacists to health care and their communities. APhM, observed throughout October, serves as a poignant reminder of the invaluable role pharmacists play in promoting health and wellness.

This year's theme, " Your Pharmacist: Improving Health. Increasing Access," highlights the impressive statistics that showcase the essential role pharmacists play in health care:

  • 90% of the U.S. population live within 5 miles of a pharmacy.
  • Over 300 million COVID-19 vaccines were administered by pharmacy personnel.
  • Over 90%* of COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered at pharmacies.
  • 60–70% of flu vaccines take place at pharmacies.
  • Over 85%* of vaccines are administered at a pharmacy.

"This year, more than ever before, we recognize that pharmacy personnel are dealing with challenging workplace and wellbeing situations," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, executive vice president and CEO of APhA. "This October, we encourage everyone to take a moment to appreciate the profound impact pharmacists have in their communities, and we urge all consumers to exhibit kindness and patience. Visit our APhM webpage to learn more about the exciting events and initiatives we have planned for this month."

In addition to the festivities, APhM celebrates National Student Pharmacists Day on October 5th. APhA has teamed up with Johnson & Johnson to display a massive billboard in Times Square throughout the month. The billboard will be visited by student pharmacists from several pharmacy schools who will participate in morning show visits, representing their dedication to the pharmacy profession.

For over nine decades, APhM has evolved from a week-long celebration to a full month dedicated to recognizing the tireless efforts of pharmacists. With this rich history dating back to 1925, APhM was officially recognized in 2004 by APhA as a month to celebrate pharmacists and their invaluable contributions to public health.

APhA will focus on showcasing pharmacists' roles as health care providers, educators, advocates, and innovators throughout APhM. Join us in celebrating APhM and honoring the exceptional work of pharmacists as they continue to be the pillars of health in our communities.

To stay updated on APhM activities, events, and resources, visit www.pharmacist.com/APhM.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

