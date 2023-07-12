American Power Systems, Inc. adds 60- and 90-amp models to lower turn-on RPM alternator series

American Power Systems, Inc.

12 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Now even more options available for charging faster, including at factory idle

DAVENPORT, Iowa, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) has developed two new lower turn-on RPM alternators with the addition of 60- and 90-amp, 48-volt high-output alternators to its product line-up.  With these options, end users can potentially begin charging secondary power banks at even lower speeds, including at factory idle without a high idle kit, seeing results in even less time than before. The series now includes 60-, 90-, and 130-amp high-output alternators.

"With the addition of these two new lower-turn-on alternators, those needing to rapidly boost secondary power units have even more options," said American Power Systems, Inc. President & CEO Amy Lank. "Being able to charge at such a low RPM is a perfect option for those driving at lower speeds in city traffic or sitting still running at factory idle. You don't need to be on the open road to start gaining charge for your battery system."

The new models are ideal for use as a secondary alternator for vehicles with onboard lithium battery bank systems powering onboard equipment, including RVs and other vans, yachts and sailboats, work trucks, emergency vehicles and those performing silent watch or other data collection activities.

The new series also gives vehicles operating under idling ordinances the ability to re-charge equipment quickly while idling for only a short period of time, allowing them to stay in the field longer and get more work done.

The 60- and 90-amp models include 48-volt options for GM/92V secondary mount systems as well as a direct fit for the N62 bracket on 2023 and newer Mercedes Benz Sprinters. The alternators are designed for use only with the APS-500 regulator. For more information, please visit the APS blog.

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The Davenport, Iowa-based company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles. For more information visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

SOURCE American Power Systems, Inc.

