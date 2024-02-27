Five American Public University System Students and Alumni Named Presidential Management Fellows Finalists for 2024

American Public University System

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five American Public University System students and alumni have been selected for the Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Finalists, as part of a highly competitive government fellowship program that helps prepare tomorrow's leaders in public service.

"We are proud of our students' outstanding achievements, as this marks an important milestone for them on their educational journeys," said Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, APUS Provost. "This distinction highlights their ongoing dedication to public service and is a testament to the high caliber of our exceptional students."  

Over 80 American Public University (APU) and American Military University (AMU) students and alumni have been selected as finalists to the program since 2011.

According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), PMF is the federal government's premier leadership development program for advanced degree holders with a mission to recruit and develop tomorrow's federal government leaders. This year's finalists represent 102 different degree programs across 264 academic institutions worldwide.

"I'm thrilled that I've been chosen as a 2024 finalist for the Presidential Management Fellows program," said Keenan Hughes, an AMU student. "It's an honor I recommend everyone pursue. Thanks to AMU's Career Services, I had the support of Rachel Dhaliwal, my career coach, who helped me prepare for the Fellows Structured Interview. I'm keeping my options open for different agencies and positions, eager to bring my skills to a new team."

Our university's 2024 finalists are:

  • Jesus H. Cordero, Master of Arts, Military History, APU student
  • Keenan Hughes, Master of Arts, Transportation and Logistics Management, AMU student
  • Devin J. Pace, Master of Arts, Political Science, AMU alumni
  • Nurkhudah Salim, Master of Arts, Criminal Justice, AMU alumni
  • Jedidiah A. Seiler, Master of Science, Sports Management, AMU alumni.

"Presidential Management Fellows are the next generation of federal government leaders," said Kiran Ahuja, Director of OPM. "The PMF Program gives Fellows the leadership skills and exposure they need to make a difference in government and an impact within their community."

APUS also congratulates several other students and alumni who secured fellowships at government agencies after being named finalists in 2023. Past APUS finalists have subsequently secured fellowships at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), among other agencies.

Each candidate will receive ongoing mentoring and coaching support through APUS Career Services, a benefit offered to all AMU and APU students and alumni.

About American Public University System
American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 32-year history and over 137,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/

