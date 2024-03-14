American Public University Doctoral Student Andreea Mosila Named a Fulbright Scholar

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University doctoral student Andreea Mosila has been selected as a Fulbright Scholar, with plans to conduct research on climate change and its global security implications at Babeș-Bolyai University in Romania for the 2024-2025 academic year. The prestigious Fulbright Program is the world's largest and most acclaimed international academic exchange initiative.

American Public University doctoral student Andreea Mosila has been selected as a Fulbright Scholar.

Ms. Mosila, who is pursuing a Doctorate in Global Security at APU, seeks to research how communities in Romania's Danube Delta are impacted by climate change from October 2024 until June 2025 (the delta is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Europe's largest natural wetland).

"As I continue my journey as a lifelong learner, I remain steadfast in my goal: contributing to elevating global security through an in-depth understanding of the nexus between climate change and security concerns," said Mosila. "I approach the future with heartfelt commitment and enthusiasm, ready to make a meaningful impact on the world."

The Fulbright program, devoted to increasing mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, is noted for its highly selective, merit-based selection process.

"On behalf of our School of Security and Global Studies and the entire academic leadership team, I congratulate Ms. Mosila for her incredible achievement," said Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, Provost, American Public University System. "This is a remarkable accomplishment, and I am confident that Andreea will make a lasting impact with her future research."

Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in government, science, arts, business, philanthropy, and education. Among the ranks of Fulbright alumni are 62 Nobel Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Foundation Fellows, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 41 current or former heads of state or government.

Mosila, who was born in a small town in central Romania and now lives in Pasadena, California, thanked her APU professors, mentors, and the Fulbright Committee for their support. She has a master's degree in political science from American Public University and has a second master's degree in aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Mosila also earned her bachelor's degree in space studies and aerospace science from American Public University.

"My history, cultural background, and scientific knowledge have shaped me into an individual driven by dreams and determined to realize them," Mosila added. "As I embark on this extraordinary journey, I am conscious of the responsibility to positively impact humanity's shared global security."

American Public University's School of Security and Global Studies embodies the university's mission to prepare students for service and leadership in a diverse, global society. The school has several academic programs at the doctoral, master's degree, and bachelor's levels.

At the doctoral level, these include Global Security and Strategic Intelligence; over 20 additional programs are offered as master's degrees and bachelor's degrees, including Cybersecurity, Homeland Security, International Relations, and Public Policy, among others.

