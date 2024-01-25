American Public University System and Ardent Health Services Partner to Help Ardent Team Members Earn Degrees

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) is partnering with Ardent Health Services, a leading healthcare provider that owns and operates 30 hospitals and over 200 care sites in six states, to provide its team members and their families with tuition grants to earn degrees and certificates. Ardent team members can learn more by visiting here.

The partnership enables more than 23,000 Ardent team members and their family members to use a 15-percent tuition grant at American Public University (APU).

"We are honored to partner with Ardent and excited to make higher education more accessible to their employees," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "Both APUS and Ardent recognize the many barriers that adult learners have to earning degrees, and this partnership shows our full support to help them overcome those challenges."

The partnership includes over 200 online degree and certificate programs including Healthcare Administration, Health Information Management, Nursing, Business Administration, and more (at the bachelor's and master's degree levels)1.

"As part of Ardent's ongoing commitment to investing in team members, we are excited to provide additional professional development opportunities, a robust tuition reimbursement program, and continuing education," said Ardent Chief Human Resources Officer Carolyn Schneider. "Education makes a positive impact on our team and helps support their goals and career advancement."

APUS proudly partners with businesses, associations, government agencies, and healthcare organizations to craft and implement effective learning and development strategies designed to enhance talent acquisition, retention, and employee satisfaction.

For more info on APUS's partner program, visit here.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive 32-year history, and over 137,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning2. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)3.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Ph.D level courses are not included.

2APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education, and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

3Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

