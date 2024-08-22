American Public University System and the Policy Studies Organization to Host Fifth Annual Space Education and Strategic Applications (SESA) Virtual Conference on September 19 - 20

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) and the Policy Studies Organization (PSO) welcome space enthusiasts and star gazers far and wide to register for the fifth annual Space Education & Strategic Applications (SESA) conference on Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20, 2024, featuring a social media star astronaut, the Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Space Force, and the Former James Webb Space Telescope Mission Ops Manager. The virtual conference is open to the public and free of charge.

This year's theme, "Preparing for the Cosmos: Readying the Next Generation of Space Explorers," emphasizes the critical need for developing the necessary infrastructure, policies, and technologies to assist human exploration initiatives in space. The event brings together innovators, researchers, and decision-makers from across the space community.

"The space field is broad, encompassing almost any field you can imagine, from scientists to lawyers, journalists to engineers, medical experts to business professionals, agriculturists to pilots," says Dr. Kristen Miller, APUS Professor of Space Studies, who is helping to organize the event. "It's exciting to participate with this rapidly expanding space community through the SESA Conference and to contribute to humanity's progress towards becoming a multi-planet species."

This year's out-of-this-world keynote speaker lineup includes:

Dr. Sian Proctor, a trailblazer in space exploration and a social media star, piloted the first ever all-civilian orbital mission, SpaceX's Inspiration4. She is also an Afrofuturism Space Artist and was the first African American woman to paint in space. Dr. Proctor is the Chief Inspiration Astronaut of Space2inspire and founder of The Proctor Foundation for Art and Science. She serves on the National Space Council Users' Advisory Group and was recently selected as a U.S. Science Envoy with the State Department. She is also a Geoscience Professor at Maricopa Community Colleges.

John F. Bentivegna, the Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Space Force, serves at the highest enlisted level of leadership. Chief Bentivegna advises the Chief of Space Operations and the Secretary of the Air Force on issues regarding welfare, readiness, morale, and development. Chief Bentivegna's extensive career in space spans over two decades. He began serving in the United States Air Force in 1994 and has worked in both Maintenance and Space Operations career fields, culminating in his current leadership role.

Carl Starr has been on the forefront of space exploration technology with a distinguished career that includes 12 years in Army Space Command and significant contributions to the Chandra X-Ray Observatory. He played a pivotal role in the successful commissioning of the James Webb Space Telescope and currently leads engineering efforts for Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing company. Starr is also an accomplished author and instructor, sharing his expertise with the next generation of space professionals.

"This conference exemplifies our commitment to uniting leading experts from industry, government, military, and academia to promote vital discussions and advancements. Our university is dedicated to supporting the growth of space studies through our innovative curriculum and our ongoing collaboration with the Policy Studies Organization," said Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, Provost of APUS.

All conference attendees are also invited to a special stellar experience on Thursday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET: a virtual "Star Party at the APUS Wallace E. Boston Observatory". Stargazers will witness the wonder of APUS' 24-inch planewave research grade telescope in action and can view real-time images of celestial objects including the Moon, star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies. Hosted by members of the APUS Department of Space Studies' Supernova Search Group, attendees will learn interesting facts about the telescope, celestial objects in the night sky, and astronomical techniques and instrumentation as the telescope captures beautiful images.

For more information about the conference, including the agenda, speaker bios, and registration details, visit the PSO conference page or email [email protected].

