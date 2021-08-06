American Public University System Announces Dr. Katherine Zatz as Chairwoman of Board of Trustees

"APUS has built a strong foundation for making higher education more accessible for military, veterans and other learners, and it's an honor for me to help advance these efforts," said Dr. Zatz, who also served as board chair before Gen. Gray's tenure. "As a consummate leader, he has helped APUS grow end evolve significantly over the last 25 years."

Dr. Zatz brings a range of higher education experience and insights to the board. During her nearly 10-year prior tenure as the APUS Board Chair, APUS achieved its first regional accreditation, launched doctoral degrees, and grew enrollment significantly.

"On behalf of the entire institution, I thank General Gray for his countless contributions and his consummate leadership over his extraordinary 25-year tenure," said APUS President Dr. Wade Dyke. "At the same time, I welcome Dr. Zatz's deep expertise that helps us continue to be instrumental in ensuring the best possible learning outcomes for our approximately 90,000 students."

Dr. Zatz holds a doctorate in higher and adult education and two master's degrees from Columbia University – Teachers College. She has a bachelor's degree from Macalester College, and attended the University of Wisconsin – Marathon County Center.

The other APUS Board of Trustees members elected effective August 1, 2021 include Mr. Frank Ball, Dr. Lucie Lapovsky, Dr. Mary Marcy, Dr. J.D. Polk, William G. Robinson, APEI President and CEO Angela Selden, and Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart (retired – USMC).

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University and American Military University, the #1 provider of education to the U.S. military* and the top university nationwide for students using their GI Bill benefit** (based on student enrollment data). Approximately 110,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's inclusive, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 DoD tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on FY 2019 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

