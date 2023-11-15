American Public University System Announces New Career Coaching Partnership with LifeRamp

Partnership Enables Students to Access Transformational Career Coaching

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Putting yet another leading-edge career development tool into the hands of students at American Military University and American Public University, American Public University System is launching a new partnership with LifeRamp, a coaching technology company. Undergraduate and graduate students who have completed nearly all of their degree programs will have one full year of access to LifeRamp's Launch 360° coaching service in four languages (English, Spanish, French and Portuguese), including LifeRamp's life and career coaching platform, and one-to-one personalized sessions with an experienced LifeRamp Coach.

AMU and APU students interested in this program can learn more at CareerLink (under the Resources tab), or in the Student Success Center from within the ecampus site. Students are offered four complimentary sessions1.

"We are committed to fostering a thriving and digitally connected global community of learners, where individuals can confidently grow and explore their chosen career paths," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "We want to empower our learners with as many digital tools as possible to help them find their purpose in their next chapter."

The University's students will benefit from LifeRamp's live coaching sessions with a dedicated personal coach; in-app messaging with a dedicated coach for easy communication; and 24-7 access to its life and career coaching app. This includes goal setting and progress tracking tools, and all services will be available in four languages.

"We started LifeRamp to bring the transformative power of professional coaching to people much earlier in their career and life journeys," said LifeRamp Founder and CEO Michael Huckaby. "Through our world-class career, leadership, and well-being coaching, we're helping thousands of diverse and global professionals in the U.S. and other countries accelerate their careers to be their very best selves – personally and professionally."

LifeRamp coaching, which is International Coaching Federation (ICF)-certified, is the latest enhancement to the University's existing career coaching services, which include supplemental, professional, and executive coaching services through certified vendors. APUS also offers a range of other career services, many of which are currently offered for free. This includes access to:

An AI-powered resume building platform,

An online job board built for our students and alums,

Virtual career fairs and events,

Resume reviews, career guides and career exploration.

APUS is one of only a few universities in the United States thus far to offer LifeRamp as a service to all undergraduate and graduate students as they complete their programs. For more info on the University's career services, visit: https://www.apu.apus.edu/career-services/.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 32-year history and over 135,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning2. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)3.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

About LifeRamp

LifeRamp's global mission is to democratize access to career, leadership, & well-being coaching, engaging over one million young and diverse professionals by 2030, unlocking their potential, and providing all the support and tools they need to succeed in a career and life they love. Headquartered in the Washington, D. C. area, and working with industry leaders & partners in higher education, healthcare, humanitarian impact, and hospitality/real estate, LifeRamp is accelerating the career development and leadership trajectory of talented professionals in 15 countries on four continents.

1Applies to active students in graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs. Students are offered four complimentary sessions; additional sessions can be requested or purchased.

2 APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education, and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

3Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

