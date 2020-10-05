American Public University System Named Most Popular GI Bill School by Military Times

Veterans can learn more on how to use the GI bill and other VA benefits to attend APUS: https://www.amu.apus.edu/tuition-and-financing/paying-for-school/veterans-benefits/ .

APUS serves 17,648 GI Bill students, nearly 4,300 more than the next most popular university, according to VA data. Additionally, due to APUS's affordable tuition, the GI Bill usage amount for each APUS student is lower than all other schools ranked in the top five on Military Times' list. The GI Bill helps qualifying veterans and their family members pay for college, graduate school and training programs.

APUS Board of Trustees Chairman Alfred M. Gray, the 29th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps said, "We are so proud to be the leader in providing affordable, high-quality higher education to so many veterans who have protected our freedom. This has been our mission from the beginning."

APUS's wide range of degree and certificate programs help veterans gain invaluable knowledge so they can better compete and succeed in today's fast-changing job market.

APUS, which has five retired Military Generals on its Board of Trustees, serves active-duty military, veterans and their families, plus non-military students with unique service-minded online degree programs, affordable tuition, monthly class starts and a highly dedicated faculty. A retired Marine Corps officer founded AMU in 1991, several instructors are veterans, and the school has a 4,000-member Student Veterans of America chapter.

APUS, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) has been listed repeatedly on "Best for Vets" lists published by Military Times (48% of APUS students who started in Q2 2020 were referred by others).

