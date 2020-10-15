American Public University System Names Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart, Former Deputy Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, to Board of Trustees

"APUS has a proven history of providing high-quality, inclusive, online higher education to military students and those who serve our communities," said Gen. Stewart. "I am excited to join the Board because of their important role in supporting military learners. I look forward to supporting APUS's mission, and developing new ideas for how we'll continue to raise the bar, for years to come."

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have designated APUS as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE). APUS offers award-winning programs in cyber, a rapidly growing field, and has a Center for Cyber Defense that provides program guidance and oversight, cyber defense information, collaboration, research, and outreach opportunities for students and faculty.

"General Stewart's deep expertise across cybersecurity and intelligence will help us continue to be instrumental in ensuring the best possible learning outcomes in these high-demand, dynamic fields," said APUS President Dr. Wade Dyke.

Gen. Stewart has held several senior cybersecurity and intelligence roles during an accomplished 38 year-long military career. He retired in April 2019. His service includes being Deputy Commander of United States Cyber Command, where he provided strategic leadership to more than 10,000 personnel executing the full spectrum of cyberspace operations. Before that, he was the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, where he managed a global organization of over 16,000 personnel operating in more than 100 countries, delivering intelligence on the military capabilities of potential adversaries. He has given intelligence briefings to the U.S. President, National Security staff and Congress.

APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). APUS offers unique service-minded online degree programs, affordable tuition, monthly class starts and a scholar-practitioner faculty. A retired Marine Corps officer founded American Military University in 1991, which is part of APUS.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University and American Military University, the #1 provider of education to the U.S. military* and the top university nationwide for students using their GI Bill benefit** (based on student enrollment data). Over 101,400 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's inclusive, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 DoD tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on FY 2019 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

