American Public Works Association Named a "Best Nonprofit to Work For" in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Public Works Association (APWA) has been named one of the 2026 Best Nonprofits to Work For by The NonProfit Times, a dedicated publication exclusively serving the nonprofit sector. This marks the first year APWA has been recognized as one of the top nonprofit employers, ranking 11th among medium-sized nonprofits and 23rd overall.

The American Public Works Association ranked 11th among medium-sized nonprofits and 23rd overall on the The Best Nonprofits to Work For 2026 list. This award recognizes organizations excelling in leadership, benefits, and mission.

"I am so pleased that APWA has received this amazing recognition. This could not have happened without the dedication of our staff, their passion, entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, and the great partnership that we have with our APWA Board of Directors and our more than 30,000 members," said APWA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Scott D. Grayson, CAE. "Congratulations to our APWA team!"

To be eligible, organizations are required to be a US-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit with at least 15 employees and a minimum of one year in operation. The rankings were determined by a two-part evaluation: an in-depth review of workplace policies and practices (25%) and an employee survey measuring the overall workplace experience (75%). Final rankings were determined based on the combined results.

Workforce Research manages the survey process, analyzes the data, and determines the final rankings. The survey, completed by both staff and managers, consisted of 77 questions across nine categories. The categories were: Core Employee Experience, Your Job, Communication and Workplace Culture, Relationship with Your Manager, Training, Technology and Professional Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Leadership of This Organization, Employee Benefits, and Work-Life Balance. Responses were scored on a 0–100% scale.

There were ten commonalities across the organizations that made this year's list:

I feel I am valued in this organization.

I have confidence in the leadership of this organization.

I like the type of work that I do.

Most days, I feel I have made progress at work.

I can trust what this organization tells me.

At this organization, employees have fun at work.

I feel part of a team working toward a shared goal.

My pay is fair for the work I perform.

This organization treats me like a person, not a number.

This organization provides as much ongoing training as I need.

For more information on this year's The NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For program, visit:

https://thenonprofittimes.com/npt_articles/nonprofit-staffers-work-hard-but-often-feel-unappreciated/.

About APWA

The American Public Works Association (apwa.org) is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 30,000 members involved in public works. APWA serves its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy, and the exchange of knowledge. APWA is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has an office in Washington, DC, and 62 chapters and 97 branches throughout North America.

Media Contact: Jared Shilhanek

Chief Growth Officer

(816) 595-5257

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public Works Association