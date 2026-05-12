APWA Invites Communities to Celebrate National Public Works Week, May 17-23, 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the American Public Works Association (APWA) and its more than 30,000 members invite communities across North America to celebrate the vital role public works plays in everyday life during National Public Works Week (NPWW). In 2026, NPWW will happen May 17–23, recognizing the dedicated professionals who plan, design, build, manage, and maintain the infrastructure that supports a high quality of life for millions of families across the United States and Canada. Observed annually during the third week of May, NPWW began in 1960 as a public education initiative by APWA and was formally proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, highlighting the essential contributions of public works to strong, thriving communities.

This year's National Public Works Week theme, "Rooted in Service, Powered by Community" (shown here) acknowledges that the roots of service run deep in public works. It has propelled public works innovations that have helped our communities evolve into places where people can lead lives of purpose and possibility. NPWW provides an opportunity to recognize, celebrate, and thank all who serve their communities through public works. Thousands of public works agencies across North America will be celebrating National Public Works Week, May 17-23, with proclamations and immersive events. From displaying NPWW poster artwork (shown here) in public areas to hosting a touch-a-truck event where parents and their families can get a close-up look at the machinery that powers public works, communities all over North America will have a myriad of ways to learn more about how public works advances their quality of life.

This year's theme, "Rooted in Service, Powered by Community," acknowledges that the roots of service run deep in public works. It's what has propelled public works innovations that have helped our communities evolve into places where people can lead lives of purpose and possibility. Some work, such as building roads and bridges, is highly visible, while other public works contributions, such as maintaining water and sewer systems, are often unseen.

NPWW provides us with an opportunity to celebrate and thank individuals who are motivated to serve the communities that they love and that power them to always do their best. Whether serving as first responders, addressing power outages, providing regular waste pickup, or making roads and sidewalks passable after a winter weather event, public works puts service at the forefront for their community.

"Public works professionals are the silent workers steadily doing their jobs for the benefit of their communities," said APWA President Vic Bianes, PE. "Their work often goes unnoticed—except when there's a crisis—but if it weren't for these dedicated people, communities would suffer. Each year, we highlight these workers during National Public Works Week, giving the public an opportunity to recognize and celebrate them."

Recognizing Public Works Contributions

"National Public Works Week will be celebrated throughout North America, and APWA members have many exciting things planned. Our organization also will be participating in dedicated events on Capitol Hill to amplify public works to elected officials," said APWA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Scott D. Grayson, CAE. APWA-hosted events in Washington, DC include a policy briefing breakfast for members of Congress on May 20, followed by an evening reception honoring APWA Top 10 and Project of Year Award recipients, and the annual Donuts and Trucks event in front of the US Capitol on May 21.

Communities across the US and Canada have sought official resolutions and proclamations by governors, provincial premiers, mayors, and other city and county officials to mark NPWW celebrations, events, and activities. This special week will recognize and honor public works professionals with everything from touch-a-truck events, displays of public works equipment, name-a-snowplow contests, parades, open houses, community picnics, programs for civic organizations, media events, and social media campaigns.

For more information about NPWW, visit apwa.org/npww or contact Jared Shilhanek, APWA Chief Growth Officer, at [email protected] or (816) 595-5257.

About APWA

The American Public Works Association (apwa.org) is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 30,000 members involved in the field of public works. APWA serves its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy, and knowledge exchange. APWA was recently named one of the "2026 Best Nonprofits to Work For" by The NonProfit Times. APWA is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has an office in Washington, DC, and 62 chapters and 97 branches throughout North America.

Media Contact: Jared Shilhanek

Chief Growth Officer

(816) 595-5257

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public Works Association