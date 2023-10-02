AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 ARS CARES PROGRAM

Community Heroes in Areas Served by the ARS Network Can Receive Free HVAC Systems and Water Heaters in Celebration of the Season of Giving

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's leading provider of HVAC and Plumbing services, has announced a call for nominations for its ARS Cares Community Heroes initiative, which awards free HVAC systems or water heaters to deserving recipients in the many communities ARS serves. The Community Heroes initiative is an extension of the year-round ARS Cares program, which provides a new system to deserving homeowners suffering without heat, air conditioning, or water heaters.

ARS is requesting submissions from the general public to identify community members in need of a new HVAC system or water heater. Individuals can submit nominations for the ARS Cares Community Heroes program via ars.com/ars-cares.

"ARS is committed to giving back and ensuring the comfort of homeowners," said Scott Boose, CEO of ARS. "We are proud to offer top-quality products and installation services free of charge to our community heroes – military veterans, first responders, teachers, healthcare professionals, and many more who give so much to others."

Open immediately, the nomination period for the Community Heroes initiative will close on Friday, October 20. ARS's national network of brands will select a recipient in each entry market, and selected homeowners will be notified by early November. Installations will be completed by late November. Eligible recipients will be selected based on criteria that include community impact and financial need.

The ARS Cares program was established in 2016 to support the communities where we live, work, serve, and play. Since that time, ARS branches have completed more than 230 home services makeovers, donating over $1.6 million in equipment and services to deserving recipients. To learn more about ARS Cares and view official Terms and Conditions, please visit www.ars.com/ars-cares

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter):
Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

