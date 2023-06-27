American Residential Services, LLC Continues to Expand with the Acquisition of Tarpy Plumbing, Heating & Air

News provided by

American Residential Services, LLC

27 Jun, 2023, 11:49 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services® (ARS®/Rescue Rooter®), one of the nation's largest providers of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, announced it has enhanced its national footprint with the acquisition of Tarpy Plumbing, Heating & Air.

Based in San Diego, California, Tarpy formed in 2007 and employs approximately 50 personnel. The company provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services throughout Southern California. It maintains a fleet of 40 service, installation, and sales vehicles.

Continue Reading
Tarpy Plumbing, Heating & Air
Tarpy Plumbing, Heating & Air

"We are proud to join the ARS/Rescue Rooter Network," said Broc Kelly, President and General Manager of Tarpy. "Their commitment to their customers aligns with our passion for serving the San Diego community. With their support, we will be able to provide enhanced services to our valued customers and employees. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continued growth and success as part of the ARS brand."

"Tarpy Plumbing, Heating & Air has a reputation for professional staff, exceptional customer service, outstanding leadership, and quality products," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "They are a natural fit for the ARS Network and will help us further expand our presence in the home services area in California." 

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS):
Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC

Also from this source

Inflation Reduction Act Makes Tax Credits and Rebates Available for Energy-Efficient Upgrades

ARS/Rescue Rooter Merges Five Companies in the Greater Salt Lake City Area

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.