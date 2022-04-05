American Residential Services, LLC. Growth Continues with the Acquisition of ESCO Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's largest provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, today announced it has acquired ESCO Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electric in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ESCO Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electric has been serving residential customers in the greater Salt Lake City and Park City areas since 1977.

"As Mark Baker and I were looking into the future for our company, finding the right partner was extremely important to us," said Brian Templin, ESCO President. "ARS/Rescue Rooter, as the largest operator of HVAC and plumbing businesses in the country, has a proven track record of acquiring and integrating companies like ours and offers us access to many centers of excellence in areas such as recruitment, marketing, and operations. Keeping the local culture and brand while allowing our teams to be part of a national organization providing opportunities for advancement across the United States seems like the best of both worlds to us."

"Acquiring ESCO Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electrical are consistent with our strategic vision for continued growth in the West," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "I'm pleased to have the team join the ARS network. Their dedication to customers along with years of experience in the industry will be a successful partnership for our company."

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including 4 Eco Services, Air Experts, A.J. Perri Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot Services, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Elite Air, Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, My Electric Works, Rapid Repair Experts, Rescue Rooter, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, RighTime Home Services, Roger the Plumber, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, The Rooter Works, Total Comfort, Unique Services, Will Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right." For more information, visit www.ars.com .

