American Skin Association Announces New Board Member Luigi L. De Ghenghi, Esq.

"I am delighted that Luigi De Ghenghi will join ASA's Board of Directors. His many years of experience in both law and finance will be a tremendous asset to our organization," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA's Board of Directors.

"I welcome Mr. De Ghenghi on behalf of our Board and look forward to working with him," said Dr. David Norris, President of ASA.

Mr. De Ghenghi is also experienced in advising banks and other financial institutions on corporate governance and compliance matters, bank insolvency issues, government investigations and enforcement actions, cross-border collateral transactions, and clearance and settlement systems. He has advised financial institutions, private equity funds and investors in banks and investment banks on a variety of transactions.

From 1995 to 2001, Mr. De Ghenghi worked for J.P. Morgan in Brussels and London, where he became a managing director, head of the legal department for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and member of the European Management Committee.

Mr. De Ghenghi is listed as a leading lawyer in Chambers USA and IFLR1000, was named as a "Banking MVP of the Year" in 2016 by Law 360 and was selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for his work in "Financial Services Regulation Law."

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

ASA is a unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, and has evolved over thirty-one years into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and important inflammatory and genetic skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

