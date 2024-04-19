AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION EARNS CANDID'S 2024 PLATINUM SEAL OF TRANSPARENCY AND CHARITY NAVIGATOR'S FOUR-STAR RATING

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is thrilled to announce that it has received Candid's eminent 2024 Platinum Seal of Transparency and the coveted Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. Candid (formerly Guidestar & Foundation Center) is the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations and Charity Navigator is America's premier assessor of charities.

The Platinum seal is Candid's highest honor and puts ASA in the top 0.1% of nonprofit organizations. To receive this seal, Candid evaluated ASA via rigorous standards. Organizations must present transparent and updated information on their mission, programs, goals, strategies, and financial statements prepared by an independent auditing firm. The honor is only bestowed on nonprofits that consistently illustrate the highest level of responsible fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

"It is with great pride that we accept Candid's Platinum Seal for the fourth consecutive year," said ASA Chairman, Howard P. Milstein. "This seal undoubtedly reflects the dedicated efforts of ASA's Board of Directors and staff in maintaining a fiscally efficient and transparent organization committed to expanding dermatologic research."

The Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator designates ASA as an official "Give with Confidence" charity and is only awarded to those exceeding industry standards and outperforming most organizations in their area of philanthropy. American Skin Association achieved perfect scores of 100% on both essential rating criteria, Accountability & Finance and Culture & Community. The Accountability & Finance beacon assesses charities' fiscal health and operational governance, while the Culture & Community beacon evaluates the nonprofit's engagement with its community.

"We are delighted to provide American Skin Association with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President, and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that ASA is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

Since its establishment in 1987, ASA and its affiliates have funded more than $50 million in critical grants to support talented young scientists who have gone on to become top researchers in their fields. These individuals work to find cutting-edge methods to prevent, detect, and treat skin cancer and other skin diseases. In addition, ASA has made crucial investments in the well-being of future generations, putting great effort and resources into educating young people about the importance of sun safety and skin health. ASA supports an acclaimed nationwide skin health educational initiative for children and adolescents, taught by medical students, through collaboration with the Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students (SPOTS) program.

"American Skin Association is honored to receive the highest ratings from the two most esteemed charity evaluators," added David A. Norris, MD, President of ASA. "Charity Navigator's Four-Star Rating and Candid's Platinum designation stand as beacons of trust, reflecting ASA's unwavering commitment to the highest level of financial transparency and accountability. Our donors can be assured that their generosity fuels our mission to advance dermatologic research and promote skin health."

In today's ever-challenging economic climate, donors seek transparency and accountability from the organizations they choose to support. The high honors bestowed by Candid and Charity Navigator reconfirm that ASA is worthy of its donors' confidence and generosity.

To learn more about ASA's important work, or to make a gift today, visit americanskin.org.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

