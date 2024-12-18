American Skin Association (ASA) Renews Partnership with SPOTS, an Awarding-Winning Educational Program Promoting Skin Health Awareness

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to announce its renewed partnership with the Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students (SPOTS) program. SPOTS is an award-winning program that targets students from pre-school through high school to promote awareness of skin cancer prevention and early detection.

In addition, ASA has received a generous donation to bolster its support of SPOTS from The Johnsen Family, in honor Millicent Johnsen. Mrs. Johnsen was an ASA board member for more than 15 years and played an integral role in developing ASA's education programs.

The SPOTS program is led by distinguished dermatologists Dr. Sofia Chaudhry of Saint Louis University and Dr. Lynn Cornelius of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Through SPOTS, students from more than 60 medical schools across the country use interactive activities, personal narratives, classroom training, and downloadable teaching materials to offer a dynamic and innovative classroom experience.

"ASA's continued partnership with SPOTS demonstrates the power of education to help make a difference in the fight for skin health and protection," said Howard Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "By teaching young people early, you can help them adopt sun-safe practices to protect their skin for a lifetime."

"We are particularly honored by the continued involvement of the Johnsen Family in our educational efforts," Mr. Milstein added. "On both a personal and professional basis, Millicent made a difference in all of our lives, and her family's contributions help ensure her legacy lives on at ASA in this key educational initiative."

ABOUT SPOTS

By visiting local schools, SPOTS's medical students teach children about essential sun safety practices, such as:

Performing regular skin self-exams

Avoiding artificial tanning beds.

Understanding the importance of protective clothing and sunscreen.

In the current 2024-2025 Academic Year, SPOTS has taught over five thousand middle and high school students and over six hundred pre-school and elementary school students.

"Every day, approximately 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer in the United States," said Dr. Laurin Council. "The SPOTS program is crucial in the fight against this preventable disease. By providing early education, we can help significantly reduce sun exposure and help pave the way for a healthier future."

SPOTS is also committed to addressing skin cancer disparities. By highlighting how melanoma and other skin cancers can appear differently on diverse skin tones, SPOTS hopes to bridge societal gaps and provide lifesaving information to students of all backgrounds.

ASA and SPOTS look forward to another year of bringing innovative skin safety education to classrooms nationwide.

To learn more about the SPOTS program, visit spotseducation.org .

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health — particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease.

For more information, visit americanskin.org .

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2024 Seal of Platinum Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

Media Contact

Kathleen Reichert

American Skin Association

917-538-5731

[email protected]

SOURCE American Skin Association