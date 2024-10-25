American Skin Association Celebrates National Eczema Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to join with all those supporting skin health to celebrate National Eczema Awareness Month this October.

For more than 37 years, ASA's mission has been to advance research into skin disorders and promote skin health through education and public awareness on how to maintain healthy skin.

Eczema is caused by a variety of genetic and environmental factors and is one of the most common skin disorders. Symptoms can include inflamed, dry, rough, and/or scaly skin, accompanied by redness and itching to various degrees.

ASA encourages people with such symptoms to speak with their healthcare practitioner and choose a course of treatment. In recent years, multiple treatment pathways have become available that can significantly reduce eczema symptoms and improve quality of life, even for patients as young as six months of age.

Patients can take steps to avoid flare-ups by avoiding triggers including irritants and allergens. To educate eczema patients on how to care for their skin, ASA has prepared some simple eczema do's and don't's.

Do:

Avoid scratching. Keep fingernails short to prevent infection and skin damage from scratching.

Ask your doctor about oatmeal baths, ointments, and creams to ease itchiness.

Apply moisturizers frequently, especially immediately after bathing, to lock in moisture.

Towel dry with gentle patting motions.

Use mild, fragrance-free soaps and detergents.

Bathe in lukewarm water and keep baths and showers brief.

Wear loose-fitting clothes in breathable fabrics.

Manage stress levels.

Avoid excessive heat or cold and low-humidity environments.

Don't:

Scratch!

Use many skincare products, cosmetics, and perfumes with alcohol, which dries out the skin.

Scrub or rub the skin, including to dry off with a towel.

Use harsh detergents and soaps.

Bathe in hot water.

Overuse soap and water.

Wear rough or scratchy fabrics or tight clothing.

Stress.

Get overheated or sweat excessively.

If skin lesions do not improve with following the simple advice above, or if your symptoms are associated with asthma or severe allergies, it is important to consult with a doctor on treatment options and next steps.

"The more we can educate the public about various skin diseases and disorders, the more people will know about how to best care for their skin," said ASA Chair Howard P. Milstein. "After all, the skin is the largest organ in the body, and keeping our skin healthy is critical to our overall health and well-being."

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health — particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease.

For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2024 Platinum Seal of Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

