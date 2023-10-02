AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION EARNS COVETED FOUR-STAR RATING FROM CHARITY NAVIGATOR

News provided by

American Skin Association

02 Oct, 2023, 20:21 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to announce that it has received the coveted Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the nation's premier assessor of charities. The honor designates ASA as an official "Give with Confidence" charity and is only awarded to those exceeding industry standards and outperforming most organizations in their area of philanthropy. According to the requirements, Four-Star charities illustrate the highest level of responsible fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

"American Skin Association's Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator is a testament to our unwavering dedication to improve dermatologic health," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "This rating is not just an accolade, but also a reflection of our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and the trust placed in us by our supporters. We are truly grateful to be awarded a Four-Star Rating for another year."

Charity Navigator rates ASA, and other charities, using its Encompass Rating System™, which provides a comprehensive analysis of charity performance across four key domains, including Impact and Results, Accountability and Finance, Leadership and Adaptability, and Culture and Community. 

"We are delighted to provide American Skin Association with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that ASA is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

"What an honor it is for American Skin Association to receive this Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator," said David A. Norris, M.D., President of ASA. "When donors make generous gifts to organizations near and dear to their hearts, they seek transparency and accountability. Our Four-Star Rating is a resounding endorsement that ASA stands as a beacon of trustworthiness and excellence, assuring our donors that their generosity is invested wisely in our mission to advance dermatologic research and champion skin health."

Since its establishment in 1987, ASA and its affiliates have funded more than $50 million in critical grants to support talented young scientists who have gone on to become top researchers in their fields. These individuals work to find cutting-edge methods to prevent, detect, and treat skin cancer and other skin diseases. In addition, ASA has made crucial investments in the well-being of future generations, putting great effort and resources into educating young people about the importance of sun safety and skin health.

To learn more about ASA's important work, or to make a gift today, visit americanskin.org.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, American Skin Association (ASA) has evolved over 36 years as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, — particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. In 2023, ASA earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator and Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

SOURCE American Skin Association

