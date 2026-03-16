American Society for Preventive Cardiology Announces 2026 Virtual Imaging Symposium Focused on Multimodality Cardiovascular Imaging for Prevention

BOULDER, Colo., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) will host its 2026 Virtual Imaging Symposium, a half-day educational program dedicated to advancing the role of cardiovascular imaging in disease prevention. The event will take place on April 25, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 12:55 PM EDT, bringing together leading experts to explore cutting-edge imaging tools and their clinical applications in preventive cardiology.

The symposium, titled "Multimodality Cardiovascular Imaging for Prevention: Essential Insights for Clinicians," will provide clinicians with practical insights into how non-invasive imaging can support earlier detection of cardiovascular disease, refine risk stratification, and guide patient management strategies.

Course directors Leandro Slipczuk, MD, PhD, FASPC, and Alison Bailey, MD, FASPC, will lead an expert faculty in discussions on emerging imaging technologies and their growing role in preventive cardiology. The program will highlight how advanced imaging modalities provide clinicians with deeper insights into subclinical atherosclerosis, plaque characteristics, and other markers critical to assessing cardiovascular risk.

"Advanced cardiovascular imaging is transforming how clinicians identify and manage risk before disease manifests clinically," said Leandro Slipczuk, MD, PhD, FASPC. "Through this program, we aim to provide practical insights into how multimodality imaging can be integrated into everyday practice to support earlier detection and more personalized prevention strategies."

"As cardiovascular disease prevention evolves, so does the need for innovative diagnostic tools," said Dr. Alison Bailey, MD, FASPC. "This symposium is designed to equip clinicians with the latest knowledge and practical strategies to integrate cardiovascular imaging into everyday preventive care."

The virtual format allows clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals from around the world to participate, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange across disciplines. By removing geographic barriers, the program aims to broaden access to expert insights in preventive cardiology.

The Virtual Imaging Symposium reflects ASPC's broader mission to promote cardiovascular disease prevention through education, collaboration, and dissemination of evidence-based information for healthcare professionals and patients.

Unrestricted educational support for the program is provided by industry partners, HeartFlow and Cleerly.

Clinicians interested in learning how imaging technologies can improve preventive cardiovascular care are encouraged to register and participate.

For more information, to view the program or to register, visit:

https://www.aspconline.org/virtual-imaging-symposium

Featured speakers include:

Alison Bailey, MD, FASPC, Leandro Slipczuk, MD, PhD, FASPC, Michael Blaha, MD, MPH, Khurram Nasir, MD, MPH, MSc, FASPC, Parag Joshi, MD, MHS, Leslee Shaw, PhD, Matt Budoff, MD, Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FASPC, Seamus Whelton, MD, MPH, Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Borja Ibanez, MD, PhD, Beatriz López-Melgar, MD, PhD, Harold Bays, MD, FASPC, Salvatore Carbone, PhD, RDN, Donna H. Ryan, MD

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to preventing cardiovascular disease through clinician education, research dissemination, and advocacy to improve cardiovascular health worldwide.

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology