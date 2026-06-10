Program Announcement for Annual ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention, July 2026

Detailed Program Agenda Released for 2026 Scientific Sessions

BOULDER, Colo., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) announces its 2026 Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, July 31 – August 2, at The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort in Scottsdale, AZ.

Pre-Conference Training Academy

Returning for its second year, the ASPC CVD Prevention Training Academy kicks off the Congress on Thursday, July 30, offering 50 selected clinicians-in-training a full day of foundational education, clinical tools, and mentorship — followed by complimentary Congress attendance.

"The Training Academy represents a critical step forward in shaping the next generation of preventive cardiologists," said ASPC Secretary and Program Chair Dr. Ann Marie Navar. She continued, "this program embodies the ASPC's commitment to advancing prevention by investing in future leaders."

Scientific Program

The 2026 Congress features international experts, a record number of poster abstracts, and a rich scientific agenda including guideline updates on hypertension, dyslipidemia, and CKM syndrome; clinical trial reprise presentations of SELECT and the CORAL-Reef trials; a new Meet the Editors session with JACC, Circulation, and the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology; and sessions on nutrition, pediatric prevention, and sports cardiology.

ASPC will also host a joint session with the National Lipid Association (NLA) on Friday, July 31, covering hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, high Lp(a), and inflammation.

Six headline debates will challenge prevailing thinking across two sessions:

Risk Scores vs. Imaging for Population Screening — Sperling vs. Blankstein





Early Preventive Pharmacotherapy to Reduce ASCVD Burden — Shapiro vs. Maron





Twitter is Right: the 2026 Guidelines Are Wrong — @AnnMarieNavar vs. Ann Marie Navar, MD





Upper Limits of "Healthy" Exercise — Budoff vs. Franklin





GLP-1s Should Be Prescribed Widely — Lincoff vs. Mozaffarian





High CAC Scores and Additional Imaging — Villines vs. Gulati

2026 Honorees

Honorary Fellow Award: Katherine Wilemon, Founder & CEO, Family Heart Foundation





Nanette Wenger Award: Dr. Samia Mora, Harvard Medical School / Brigham and Women's Hospital





Joseph Stokes III, MD Pioneer in Prevention Award: Dr. Keith Ferdinand, Tulane University

Congress Chair

"The ASPC Congress is the premier annual meeting in our field, and this year we have built something truly exceptional," said Congress Chair and ASPC President-elect Dr. David Maron. He also shares, "I cannot think of a better way to advance the science and community of cardiovascular disease prevention and I hope to see you there."

Full agenda: www.aspconline.org/2026Congress

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC)

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology is the leading professional society dedicated to cardiovascular disease prevention. With a membership of clinicians, researchers, and allied health professionals, ASPC advances its mission to promote cardiovascular health, advocate for evidence-based prevention strategies, and deliver high-quality education to healthcare providers and their patients. Through its annual Congress, peer-reviewed journal — the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology — and year-round programming, ASPC drives the science and practice of prevention forward. Learn more at www.aspconline.org.

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology