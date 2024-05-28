American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Recognizes Bloomberg Law Team with Prestigious Journalism That Matters Award

2024 Marks Only Fourth Time in 15 Years That ASBPE Elects to Bestow This Special Honor

ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awarded its reporters Julie Steinberg, Gary Harki, Celine Castronuovo, Stu Basu, and Alex Ruoff the Journalism That Matters Award, which recognizes "B2B journalists whose articles brought about change within their industries." The team was honored for its groundbreaking story, Baby Foods With Toxic Metals Stay on US Market While FDA Dithers, which investigated how heavy metals wind up in baby food. Since ASBPE first issued the award in 2009, this marks only the fourth time it has been bestowed.

Two weeks after the story was published, and after at least nine months of delays, FDA released new guidelines around lead in baby foods. Post-publication, the FDA removed its timeline for more actions. A joint letter from members of the House and the Senate subsequently wrote a letter to the agency citing Bloomberg Law's investigation, demanding action, and questioning the FDA's lack of progress.

ASBPE recognizes Bloomberg Law reporters for role in bringing about change in FDA guidelines around lead in baby foods. Post this

"To tell a story this important, we leveraged the talent and strengths of journalists from across the entire Bloomberg Industry Group newsroom," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "We also knew that effecting real change would require us to go the extra mile, and so we commissioned independent analysis of 33 different baby food products as part of our reporting. The result is a story that shed light on a problem hiding in plain sight and caused people to take notice and demand action. Congratulations to Julie, Gary, Celine, Stu, Alex and the rest of the members of our newsroom who helped make this story a success."

The story is accessible online at https://aboutblaw.com/beb5. Information about the award is available at https://asbpe.org/asbpe-awards/.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law .

SOURCE Bloomberg Law