Bloomberg Law 2025 League Tables Reveal Top 20 M&A Law Firms

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg Law published league tables for 2025, with Latham & Watkins taking the top spot as Big Law's number one mergers and acquisitions adviser. The firm guided record-breaking transactions totaling global deals worth about $787 billion.

Latham topped competitors Kirkland & Ellis ($743 billion), Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz ($621 billion), Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom ($550 billion), and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett ($403 billion).

Global deal volume reached more than $4.7 trillion for completed or pending transactions, according to Bloomberg data, up 40% from 2024.

Bloomberg Law's comprehensive ranking of the top law firms that have advised on the most significant M&A deals in 2025 provides a crucial look at the competitive nature of the mergers and acquisitions landscape.

Bloomberg Law's analysis of the data includes an interactive chart that displays deals grouped by legal adviser, offering a detailed view of each firm's performance and the scope of their advisory work. This tool is invaluable for law firms looking to benchmark their performance against peers and identify emerging trends in the M&A sector.

"Bloomberg Law's 2025 league tables showcase the firms that have been at the forefront of the M&A sector over the past year," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "It's a practical snapshot of momentum in the M&A landscape. The data reflect consistency, access, and execution. These are key factors for anyone trying to understand where real M&A activity is concentrated."

Bloomberg Law customers can see the complete list of top 20 firms and read the full article, including the interactive chart, at https://aboutblaw.com/bkzj.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law provides the content and technology legal professionals need to act decisively in a rapidly changing world. Trusted by law firms, corporations, and government agencies, the Bloomberg Law platform combines authoritative news, expert guidance, market intelligence, and advanced research tools to equip legal professionals with the insights they need to deliver guidance with confidence.

Bloomberg Law is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

Media Contact

If you are a member of the media, send us an email and we will be in touch with you shortly.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law