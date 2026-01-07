Bloomberg Law Opens Submissions for 2026 Leading Law Firms

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg Law announced submissions are now open for the Leading Law Firm ranking, recognizing excellence and growth across a variety of success metrics. For more information and to submit your firm's data before March 13, please visit https://aboutblaw.com/bkAz.

Bloomberg Law developed the program in 2025 to assess what makes a best-in-class law firm. The inaugural list included four pillars: financial strength, talent, growth, and innovation. Law firms of all sizes were given an overall Leading Law Firms rank and then also ranked in each of the four pillars. New for 2026, Bloomberg Law has built out the technology and innovation section, reflecting one of top priorities for law firms over the last year.

"Leading Law Firms resets the bar for what success looks like in the legal market," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "By recognizing excellence in areas such as revenue, talent, and innovation, Bloomberg Law provides a trusted benchmark for law firms to demonstrate their leadership in their respective fields."

Data for the Leading Law Firms ranking is collected through a short, but comprehensive survey. Firms may choose which data to disclose and will appear in overall and pillar rankings depending on the data shared.

Bloomberg Law provides the content and technology legal professionals need to act decisively in a rapidly changing world. Trusted by law firms, corporations, and government agencies, the Bloomberg Law platform combines authoritative news, expert guidance, market intelligence, and advanced research tools to equip legal professionals with the insights they need to deliver guidance with confidence.

Bloomberg Law is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

