American Student Assistance and CAPS Network Launch Experience.Work Platform to Revolutionize and Increase Access to Impactful Profession-Based Learning Experiences for High Schoolers

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA) and CAPS Network today announced Experience.Work, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to bridging the gap between education and industry through Profession-Based Learning (Pro-BL). Pro-BL is the highest form of experiential learning. Instructors collaborate with local industry partners to design real-world learning experiences. Personalized projects challenge students, as they apply technical and durable skills to produce tangible solutions. Experience.Work is an innovative resource designed to create meaningful collaborations between educators and industry leaders, empowering high school students with real-world experiences that develop both technical and durable skills essential for career success.

"Experience.Work represents a pivotal step forward in creating opportunities for students to truly engage with the professional world while still in high school," said Corey E. Mohn, President & Executive Director of the CAPS Network. "This platform is about more than education; it's about transformation. By bringing industry and education together, we can unlock the potential of students and prepare them to thrive in an ever-evolving workforce."

While research shows the number of businesses offering high school internships has increased – from 30% in 2018 to 38% five years later – there is still much work to be done to ensure every young person is prepared for future success. "Through this valuable resource on Profession-Based Learning, education providers and employers will discover how they can better work together to provide young people with hands-on experiences they need to acquire durable skills for work and life, develop confidence, and build social capital," said Julie Lammers, Executive Vice President, ASA.

Empowering Educators and Industry Partners

Experience.Work offers robust resources to help educators integrate Pro-BL into their curricula. These include practical guides on establishing industry partnerships, customizable pitch decks, and case studies of successful collaborations. The goal is to enable educators to create immersive, profession-based learning environments that inspire students and connect them to real-world opportunities.

For industry partners, the platform opens doors to engage with emerging talent while addressing organizational needs. Quick-start guides, testimonials from successful partnerships, and insights into community impact demonstrate how student involvement can boost both productivity and public engagement.

Transformative Success Stories

At the heart of Experience.Work are stories that showcase the transformational power of Pro-BL. The platform highlights case studies where students, educators, and industry partners have come together to solve real-world challenges, creating outcomes that resonate far beyond the classroom.

A Vision for the Future

With tools designed for accessibility and usability, Experience.Work enables educators and industry leaders to collaborate and create authentic learning experiences that prepare students for meaningful futures. The platform is not just a hub of resources but a catalyst for inspiring partnerships and innovative educational practices.

Visit Experience.Work today to explore the possibilities of Profession-Based Learning and join a community committed to reimagining education for a better future. Or watch: CAPS 102 | Explainer Video: What Is Profession-Based Learning? on Vimeo.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures through equitable access to career readiness information and experiences. ASA helps middle and high school students to know themselves—their strengths and their interests— and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. ASA fulfills its mission–in schools and beyond the classroom–by providing free digital experiences, including Futurescape®, Next Voice™, and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. ASA fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

About CAPS Network

The CAPS Network (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between education and industry. By fostering innovative learning experiences and connecting students to real-world challenges, the CAPS Network equips the next generation with the skills, knowledge, and inspiration to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

CAPS structurally empowers high school students to fast forward into their future with full immersion into the professional culture, solving real world problems, using industry standard tools and are mentored by actual employers. The model integrates high school, college and industry into a single community to provide a set of authentic experiences. Today over 180 school districts participate in the network across 25 states and four countries.

Imagine if every student in America left high school confident of their professional skills, aware of career opportunities, owning their strengths and passions, and able to activate a professional network—it would be a different economy and country.

For more information on CAPS Network, please visit: https://yourcapsnetwork.org.

